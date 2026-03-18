“I broke a string at a show. My brother was playing a V, and I had to take a solo, and he quickly gave me his guitar. That’s when I went, ‘Wow!’”: Gibson Custom recreates Michael Schenker’s iconic 1971 Flying V

Gibson has officially unveiled a Gibson Custom reissue of Michael Schenker’s half-and-half 1971 Flying V, following almost 18 months or rumors and teases.

The former UFO and Scorpions guitarist signed with Gibson back in 2024 after a prolonged spell with Dean, confirming at that time that a signature guitar was in the works. Patience, then, has been a virtue, and for those who have waited for the guitar with baited breath will have to be quick, as only 50 are being made.

It is, of course, inspired by his iconic Medallion Flying V, which originally had a Cherry Red finish. Its well-known Beetlejuice-esque design was its third makeover after a stint in all black. Naturally, Gibson has gone to excruciating lengths to recreate a guitar that defined the first three UFO albums, which Schenker himself has recently revisited with the help of Slash.

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As such, the Gibson Custom Michael Schenker 1971 Flying V Collector’s Edition sports a mahogany body, while its three-piece mahogany neck gets a slim artist profile and volute. Capped with a one-piece rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and cellulose dots inlays, as it lovingly mimics the OG.

The headstock, which continues the split-color motif, is iced with Schaller M6 tuners and a corian nut. It’s completed with the recreation of a war wound on its flip side, for extra faithfulness.

Introducing the Gibson Custom Michael Schenker 1971 Flying V Collector's Edition - YouTube Watch On

On the other side of the neck, twin Alnico 5 magnet T-Top humbuckers have the bark, “bite and clarity,” of Scheckner’s beloved workhorse. They’re wired with dedicated Volume controls and a shared Tone knob, which uses 500k CTS potentiometers. A three-way Switchcraft toggle rounds completes the electronics.

Its limited availability – 50% fewer than Gibson Custom’s new Mick Ronson-honoring run – makes these guitars as rare as rocking horse droppings, but for Schenker, it completes a poignant full-circle moment.

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“I was always getting everything second-hand, whatever my brother didn’t use anymore,” he says of his early playing days alongside Rudolf.

“I was 16 years old, and I broke a string at a show. My brother was playing a V, and I had to take a solo, and he quickly gave me his guitar. That's when I noticed there was something about my guitar and my amplifier. I went, ‘Wow!’

“It's a strange thing how everything comes back,” he continues. “It's the 50th anniversary of UFO, which is the beginning of this guitar, so I'm celebrating both things at the same time.

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The electric guitars, priced at $16,999 apiece, are all hand-signed by Schenker, and arrive in a custom replica flight case featuring Michael Schenker Group graphics.

See Gibson for more.

Elsewhere, Michael Schenker has discussed rerecording UFO with Axl Rose, triangle guitars, and why there are no bad playing habits, opened up about the development of his killer vibrato technique, and jammed a UFO classic with Slash.