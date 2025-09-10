“It has had an interesting history. I don’t think it found its true voice until now”: PRS has resurrected its Mira model – and says it's better than ever

S2 Mira 594 | Demo with Donna Grantis | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

PRS Guitars has announced the return of its S2 Mira electric guitar, with the all-mahogany favorite returning with a new scale length and the same genre-bending versatility.

Now named the S2 Mira 594, it’s received some choice tweaks that the firm says help unlock the double-cut's full potential – making it better than ever.

The original Mira launched as part of PRS’ S2 series in 2007 and drew comparisons to a 1960s SG in Guitar World’s original review of the instrument. In later years, the Mira formed the basis of the USA S2 line in 2013, before it was parachuted into the SE range. It was discontinued by 2023.

Fast-forward 18 years from its first launch, and its spec sheet now reads a little differently. Its 25” scale length has been shrunk to the Maryland firm’s oft-preferred 24.594” construction, a Pattern Thin neck features – as opposed to Pattern Regular – and PRS 58/15 LT vintage-voiced pickups replace its predecessor's S2 Bass and Treble humbuckers.

Its mahogany body and neck pairing, and rosewood fingerboard, have been retained, although its moon inlays have been usurped for the more familiar Bird inlays, and its fret count is up two to 24. Its newly appointed ‘buckers are also paired with two mini-toggle switches, allowing players to coil-split both pickups individually.

Available in a host of colorways – Matcha Green, Mavis Mint Metallic, Metallic Midnight, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Red Apple Metallic, and Cloud Burst – the latest iteration is also built to be easy on the wallet, and has left Guitar World equally impressed.

“Check one out before someone realises they’ve miscalculated the price,” writes Dave Burrluck. “It’s a stripped-down, bare-bones guitar but doesn’t cut any corners that matter and has a wide range of pretty classic humbucker and single-coil voices that ooze quality.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future) (Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future) (Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future) (Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future) (Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future)

“The S2 Mira 594 combines our 24.594” scale length with a Pattern Thin neck shape and a very straightforward feature set that provides an incredibly lively, simple-to-use tool to create music,” explains PRS Guitars Director of Sales, Jim Cullen. “The Mira has had an interesting history, but I don’t think it found its true voice until now.”

The PRS S2 Mira 594 is available now for $1,899/£1,699/€2,039.

Head to PRS for more.

For those who’ve been living under a rock, PRS is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, with new models being launched each month. Notable drops include Herman Li’s long-awaited signature guitar, an axe with a 207-piece Dragon inlay that came to Smith in a dream, and its affordable Tele rival, the NF 53.