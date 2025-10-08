With $160 off a five-star rated PRS SE, this mega sale is the best place to shop for a properly great Prime Day guitar deal
With a bunch of our favorite PRS' on sale every but Amazon, it's the perfect time to pick up a guitar that punches well above its weight
If you want a real Prime Day guitar deal then you’ll need to look elsewhere than Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. I cover deals all year round and for me, the best deal you find on a guitar right now is the huge PRS sale that’s available at nearly every major retailer. Featuring big discounts on the vast majority of PRS SE guitars, it’s a great way to get your hands on a quality instrument for a lot less.
We’ve reviewed quite a few PRS SE guitars over the past couple of years here at Guitar World, and they’ve consistently impressed with their build quality and playability versus the cost. Some, like the PRS SE NF3 we reviewed even managed a rare five stars out of five, which speaks volumes about the quality of guitar PRS is putting out right now.
Despite the look, the pickups of the NF3 are neither a single coil or a humbucker. Rather like a P-90 they sit between the two, but feel smoother than any P-90 I’ve played. When you roll the volume back you can get some nice T-type sounds, but they deliver plenty of grunt when you crank it.
With a massive $160 off at Sweetwater it’s an amazing value for money guitar, and great if you want something that can cover a lot of different styles. As usual, we found the build quality on our review model to be remarkably good, with everything put together solidly and finished beautifully.
The PRS SE Studio is another guitar we reviewed recently, and it bagged a cool four and a half stars out of five. Our reviewer praised it for its versatility, remarking that it’s “one of the most versatile instruments we've laid our hands on.” With a cool $170 discount at Guitar Center right now, it’s definitely one of the best deals on a guitar you can get right now.
Once again, our review model was impeccably built, and it features two of the Nearfield humbuckers from the aforementioned NF3 model, which deliver a lovely sound. The neck position in particular is glorious, with an articulation that shines through even under bucketloads of heavy distortion.
Finally, I had to give a shout-out to the PRS SE Special Semi-Hollow, which we gave a well-deserved four and a half stars out of five when we reviewed it. It certainly held its own against the pricier models in the PRS range, and we particularly enjoyed its dual voices thanks to a coil split option.
You can currently get one with a healthy $230 knocked off the price over at Musician’s Friend, which takes it well below the $1k mark. It’s a lot of guitar for the money, and with that rock-solid build quality and eminently usable tremolo system, a reliable semi-hollow you can gig and record with.
