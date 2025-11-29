I've long been a bit of a PRS skeptic, but this 20% Black Friday discount on the SE Custom 24 has me considering taking the plunge

I've never quite clicked with the look of PRS electric guitars, but the endless praise from guitar legends and my co-workers for the company's builds is admittedly beginning to chip away at my bias. Doing bigger damage to it at the moment is a mega Musician's Friend Black Friday discount that takes a huge $170 off the price of the company's acclaimed SE Custom 24 model.

The SE Custom 24 happens to be our pick for the best electric guitar for intermediate players, a title we've bestowed on it, for starters, due to its build quality...

Earlier this year, PRS's most famous ambassador, John Mayer, joked onstage, “You would talk about PRS and someone would say, ‘They’re too nice.’ Yeah, they’re really fucking nice!

“What’s too nice for a guitar? You want that special vibe that only tuning every song can give you onstage? You want that grit, just like your heroes? Bad intonation?!” Touché!

Though Mayer's obviously got the best of the best in hand, even PRS's SE guitars are known to have some of the best build quality in their class. Our four-and-a-half-star review of the SE Custom 24 and its 24-08 sibling, for instance, cited their quality as seriously challenging that of older USA-built PRSs.

PRS SE Custom 24 & SE Custom 24-08 Demo - YouTube Watch On

The SE Custom 24 also offers a boatload of tonal versatility: its two humbuckers can between them cover everything from heavy metal punch to blues, funk, southern rock swagger, and anything and everything in between. Coil-tapping, meanwhile, lets players to switch to brighter single-coil sounds on a dime.

The model also wins a ton of points for playability. Guitar World Senior Deals Writer Daryl Robertson says, “its Wide Thin neck profile strikes an impressive balance between comfort and speed, making it suitable for both beginners and seasoned players. The smooth neck surface facilitates effortless transitions between chords and single notes, while the 24 frets provide ample range for piercingly high soloing.

“The guitar's body contours also ensure that it sits well when played standing or seated, allowing for long jam sessions without a shred of discomfort.”

Now, I don't need a new guitar, obviously, but if I was going to get one, $500-$700 was about what I was looking to spend... And this Black Friday deal brings this acclaimed guitar's price down from $849 to $679... And if I was going to get over my PRS skepticism this would probably be the model to change my views... (looks over to wallet, stage lights go dark).

Shop more Black Friday deals