Sweetwater is looking to outshine Amazon's Prime Day 2 with a cool $100 off my favorite ever signature guitar – this versatile 4.5-star Guild is a must-buy for grunge fans

As a massive fan of grunge and alternative rock, Kim Thayil has always been one of my favorite guitarists. His unique sound and innovative riffs have had a profound impact on the genre, making him a true living legend. When I had the opportunity to review Kim’s signature guitar for Total Guitar upon its launch, I was beyond excited, and I can honestly say it quickly became one of my favorite signature models I’ve ever played – and thankfully, the guitar has just received a tasty $100 discount at Sweetwater , with both the black and white colorways included.

Right from the moment I picked it up, I was struck by the Polara’s stunning design. Inspired by Kim's prized ’78 S-100, this all-mahogany beauty features gorgeous gilded gold hardware and a sleek jet-black finish that really catches the eye. The guitar not only looks great but also feels incredibly comfortable to play, with a solid build quality that assures you it can handle anything you throw at it.

Grunge fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a Kim Thayil signature guitar since the Soundgarden axe-man helped breathe new life into this almost-forgotten model in the late '80s and early '90s. Now, while the project may have been plagued with bad luck over the last three decades, we are glad to see the partnership finally bear some fruit in this fab guitar.

One of the standout aspects for me was the chunky neck with its “vintage soft U” profile. It’s substantial without being overly rounded, which perfectly caters to fans of ’70s guitars. Playing it felt natural, whether I was cranking out sludgy D-tuned riffs or soaring into wailing solos. The upper fret access was a game-changer as well, every note feels within reach, allowing for a truly inspiring playing experience.

The tones this guitar can produce are just as impressive as its looks and playability. Equipped with Alnico II loaded humbuckers, the Polara delivers a sound that’s full, warm, and packed with punch. I could easily recreate those monstrous riffs that Kim is known for, and with a simple adjustment to my playing style, I could coax out sparkling cleans that were detailed and expressive. Engaging the onboard phase switch brought a fresh twist to the tone, making it perfect for cutting lead lines that slice through any mix.

In my review, I noted, “It’s a given that this beautiful guitar can nail Kim’s unmistakable tones, but the sheer versatility of the Polara should most definitely not be outshined by the name on the headstock.” This sentiment really captures the essence of what makes this guitar special. It’s not just about honoring Kim Thayil’s legacy; it’s about empowering the player to explore a wide range of sounds and styles.

If you’re on the hunt for a versatile and stylish instrument that truly embodies the spirit of the Seattle sound, I wholeheartedly recommend checking out the Kim Thayil signature Polara guitar. It’s a remarkable piece that celebrates one of my favorite guitarists while also standing on its own as a phenomenal instrument.

Now, it’s worth noting that Sweetwater is also offering the Deluxe variant with a $75 discount and the standard model with $50 off , if you don’t fancy rocking a signature guitar. For more deals, head to our Prime Day guitar deals hub.