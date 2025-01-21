“Lightweight, portable, and incredibly powerful”: Orange launches “studio-grade and gig-ready” Baby Range – three affordable, compact heads that downsize classic Orange tones (and introduce some new ones, too)
NAMM 2025: The three amps are travel-friendly and offer versatile tone-sculpting features for the studio and the stage
NAMM 2025: Orange Amps has unveiled a new Baby Range of guitar amps, with each rocking a size-defying 100 watts of solid-state power, two channels, and weighing just 3kg.
The compact amp triplets – called the Dual Baby, Tour Baby, and Gain Baby – are being hailed by their creators as “lightweight, portable, and incredibly powerful,” providing an opportunity for traveling musicians to get the joys of an amp-proper without a large footprint, and build on the Pedal Baby format, launched in 2019.
When Orange says they are tiny, it means it. They're as compact as they come at 30cm wide and 8cm tall. However, it must be pointed out that their power is only 100 watts with 8 ohms cabs, dropping to 70W when plugged into 16 ohms.
Tonally, they draw their qualities from across Orange’s lineage, with the Dual Baby’s A channel based on a Rockerverb’s dirt channel, while channel B is all about “full-on,” high gain.
But it isn’t without originality too, as a newly-designed Tubby switch is in place to add extra body to electric guitars by boosting the bottom-end early in the signal chain.
A VCA compressor characterizes the Dual Baby’s “pristine” Clean channel, which Orange promises excels with active and passive pickup-loaded guitars. In contrast, its Dirty channel nestles at the point of breakup.
Last but not least, the Gain Baby steals from its siblings. It comes loaded with the Tour Baby’s clean tones and the Dual Baby’s high-gain channel for a real yin-yang tonality.
The hairy channel offers four distinct stages for tweakable crunch and saturation, and an onboard footswitch volume control and Tight switch ensure there's plenty of mileage to be had out of the dinky amp.
For tone-sculpting, the Gain and Tour variants offer Comp, Volume, Bass, and Treble controls for their respective clean channels; the Dirty channels are manipulated via dials for Gain, Volume, Foot Switch Volume, Presence, and a three-band EQ.
The Dual Baby, living up to its name, has the same Gain, Volume, and Presence knobs, and a dedicated three-band EQ per channel.
The amps are rack-mountable, feature a Class A/B power stage and buffered effects loops to link up with pedalboards and beyond, and come with a padded gig bag.
Finally, all amps boast a direct out option for hooking up to third-party impulse responses and cab sims, if players wanted a digitized playing experience – Orange hails them as “studio-grade and gig-ready”.
All three amps are available now for $599.
Head to Orange for more details.
The release continues Orange’s tiny footprint trend, having worked with Alice Cooper and Michael Jackson six-stringer Orianthi on the Orange Crush 20RT, a signature 20-watt combo amp that proves size doesn’t matter.
