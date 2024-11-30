Looking for dirt-cheap guitar pedals this Black Friday? I've found 5 awesome stomps under $40 at Amazon
If you’re looking for cheap pedals this Black Friday Amazon has got all the best deals
The Black Friday guitar deals are always a great opportunity to bag yourself some dirt cheap pedal deals, and over at Amazon, they’ve got a huge selection of stompboxes all priced below $40. It means you can build yourself a versatile pedalboard for a lot less, and still get some high-quality tones for your guitar.
Many of these pedals are clones of famous circuits, which means you’re getting what is essentially the same pedal in a different enclosure for considerably less than the original. So if you’re on a budget that doesn’t allow you to buy loads of pedals, you can make your money go considerably further here.
We’ve had a look through the sale for you and picked out five of our favorite budget stompboxes that will get you great tones for a lot less.
A brilliant Rat-clone, the Joyo Splinter Distortion is an ultra-versatile distortion pedal that can get you a lot of tones. It’s got multiple modes Just like the real deal, it’ll cover lower gain tones right through to fuzz-esque guitar tones and now it’s cut down to $30.39, it’s an absolute steal over at Amazon.
Behringer’s UC200 doesn’t hide its inspiration all too well. Based on Boss’ famous Super Chorus, it’s an absolute bargain even at full price. An extra $4 doesn’t sound like much, but it takes the price well below your average family takeaway at just $25. It’s great for thickening up your tone with some lush chorus sounds and if you were to A/B it with the original in a blindfold test, we highly doubt you could tell the difference.
Monoprice makes one of the best budget tube amps around, so it makes sense that they can do a great distortion pedal too. This one can get really fuzzy when you need it to, but still retains a nice sense of clarity even when playing chords. It’s superb value for money at the regular price and although the discount is pretty small, for $22.99 you’re getting a lot of pedal for your money.
The Joyo American Sound is one of those pedals that has the potential to become a real cult classic. Designed to emulate the sound of a Deluxe Reverb, it does a phenomenal job, and not even just because it’s a cheap pedal. It sounds genuinely good, and takes drive pedals extremely well, making it a great way to shrink your rig for a lot less.
Reverb pedals don’t normally come that cheap, but the Donner Verb Square does a fantastic job for the money. It’s got $10 off in the sale bringing it down to just $39.99 which is absolutely insane value for money, and with 7 different reverb algorithms built-in, you can get a lot of mileage out of it.
