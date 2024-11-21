I wasn't going to buy any more guitar pedals for Black Friday until I saw these half-price Walrus Audio deals

Building a pedalboard is more involved than it initially seems – something we’ll continue to convince ourselves is true, even as our shelves grow full and weary from the weight of our ever-growing collection. With so many excellent brands to invest in, it can be uniquely hard to choose between pedals for your next sound… But for this year’s Black Friday guitar deals , Sweetwater have sought to make your choice and budgeting a little easier with a vital subset of significant discounts – namely, $175 off a pair of Walrus Audio’s Mako Series Mk 1 pedals .

Walrus Audio’s Mako Series encompasses the brand’s next-level pedal designs, which build on the success of prior pedal designs with both broader and deeper pedal possibilities. The Sweetwater Black Friday sale sees two such Mako Series pedals getting the discount treatment.

Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound Walrus Audio’s Mako Series pedals are the brand’s own answer to an ever-expanding suite of pro-level effects in the boutique pedal industry. With rugged design, dual footswitches and incredible versatility, these devices are a credit to any pedalboard – and, for Black Friday, two of them are half price at Sweetwater. You can grab a pro-grade delay or reverb pedal for $175 off list price apiece.

The R1 High-Fidelity Reverb comes primed with six reverb programs, from essential plate, hall and spring algorithms to esoteric ambient, glitch and shimmer sounds; a dedicated footswitch lets you either hold or latch a reverb tail with tactile ease.

The D1 High-Fidelity Delay , meanwhile, has five different flavors – digital, modulated, vintage, dual and reverse – all of which can be nudged prodigiously in different directions, by a variety of controls and settings that fundamentally change the character of the thing. There are few sounds this pedal can’t manage, suffice to say. You can read our full review here .

While offering wildly different effects and forms of parameter control, all of these Mk1 Makos share the same essential format – including an easy-to-follow control surface, stereo in- and output, and MIDI in and thru connectivity for accessing up to 128 programmable presets. If you end up with more than one of these, once you’ve mastered navigating one, you’ll be most of the way to navigating them all!

