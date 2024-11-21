I wasn't going to buy any more guitar pedals for Black Friday until I saw these half-price Walrus Audio deals

News
By
published

As pro-grade pedals go, Walrus Audio’s Mako Series are up there – but while stocks last, you can get two of them at a down-low price

A pair of Walrus Audio pedals side by side
(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Building a pedalboard is more involved than it initially seems – something we’ll continue to convince ourselves is true, even as our shelves grow full and weary from the weight of our ever-growing collection. With so many excellent brands to invest in, it can be uniquely hard to choose between pedals for your next sound… But for this year’s Black Friday guitar deals, Sweetwater have sought to make your choice and budgeting a little easier with a vital subset of significant discounts – namely, $175 off a pair of Walrus Audio’s Mako Series Mk 1 pedals.

Walrus Audio’s Mako Series encompasses the brand’s next-level pedal designs, which build on the success of prior pedal designs with both broader and deeper pedal possibilities. The Sweetwater Black Friday sale sees two such Mako Series pedals getting the discount treatment.

Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals
Walrus Audio Mako Series Mk1 Pedals: was US$349.99 now US$174.99 at Sweetwater Sound

Walrus Audio’s Mako Series pedals are the brand’s own answer to an ever-expanding suite of pro-level effects in the boutique pedal industry. With rugged design, dual footswitches and incredible versatility, these devices are a credit to any pedalboard – and, for Black Friday, two of them are half price at Sweetwater. You can grab a pro-grade delay or reverb pedal for $175 off list price apiece.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw
Freelance writer

James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing. He's lent his audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, he covered everything music and Leeds through his section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When he isn't blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, he's playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.