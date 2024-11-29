I’ve just unearthed a true gem amongst Sweetwater’s 14,000+ Black Friday deals – and it will only cost you $19.95

It’s that time of the year when the Black Friday guitar deals are filling your feed, each offer tempting you to part ways with your cash for the latest trend-setting bit of gear. Over at Sweetwater, there are 14,000 of these tempting deals ready to empty your wallet and whilst there are many great deals, sometimes it’s the cheaper ones that are the best value for money.

With 5 packs of Ernie Ball guitar strings for just $19.95 , it may not be the most headline-grabbing deal out there this weekend, but in my opinion, it’s definitely the most useful. Considering they normally cost $34.95 for a 5-pack, you’re getting two packs of electric guitar strings completely free, and an extra dollar on top for your troubles.

Strings are something all of us guitarists will need more of, no matter what your play style or genre. Whether you play exclusively in the bedroom or gig regularly, the only difference between string changes will be the amount of time in between, but it’s inevitable that you’ll need to do so. I stocked up on my favorite Skinny Top Heavy Bottom sets last year, buying three three-packs and I still have some leftover despite requiring regular string changes due to gigging. It was a sound investment, and one I’ll definitely be making again as it costs less in the long run.

Ernie Ball strings have been my go-to for the majority of my playing career and despite some brief stints with other string manufacturers, I’ve always ended up coming back to Slinkys. Something about the feel has always appealed to me, and for my playing style, they’ve always proved to be incredibly durable, especially as I have a rather heavy right hand.

There are also acoustic string sets available if you prefer your tones more natural, and a mix of phosphor bronze and 80/20 bronze sets lets you dial in your perfect tone even further. At this price, you might want to shoot out some different string sets too, as you never know you might find you actually end up preferring a different set of strings in the long run.