I’ve just unearthed a true gem amongst Sweetwater’s 14,000+ Black Friday deals – and it will only cost you $19.95

News
By
published

You don’t have to spend loads to make your money go further with this awesome Black Friday deal

A pack of Ernie Ball Super Slinky guitar strings
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

It’s that time of the year when the Black Friday guitar deals are filling your feed, each offer tempting you to part ways with your cash for the latest trend-setting bit of gear. Over at Sweetwater, there are 14,000 of these tempting deals ready to empty your wallet and whilst there are many great deals, sometimes it’s the cheaper ones that are the best value for money.

With 5 packs of Ernie Ball guitar strings for just $19.95, it may not be the most headline-grabbing deal out there this weekend, but in my opinion, it’s definitely the most useful. Considering they normally cost $34.95 for a 5-pack, you’re getting two packs of electric guitar strings completely free, and an extra dollar on top for your troubles.

Ernie Ball Guitar Strings
Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: was US$34.95 now US$19.95 at Sweetwater Sound

With all the main Slinky packs covered from Super Slinky to Power Slinky, as well as a range of Earthwood acoustic guitar strings on offer, this is one deal that will appeal to every guitarist out there this Black Friday. With each string set typically costing $6.99 a pack when priced regularly, it’s a great value-for-money deal that isn’t flashy but is definitely useful.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.