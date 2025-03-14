Guitar World deals of the week: get up to $800 off Gibson, save $120 on a Yamaha Revstar, plus a mega sale with up to 50% off electric guitars

Welcome back to another super-saving edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly digest of the best sales on guitar gear from all across the wide web. We've got some absolutely stonking savings for you this week so no wasting time, let's get to it.

Musician's Friend have launched their massive Guitar Fest sale this week with up to 50% off a huge selection of electric guitars, pedals, and amps. We spied big money off Gibson, Epiphone, Fender, Gretsch, and Jackson guitars amongst many more major brands. It's aboslultely the palce to shop if you're looking for a brand new electric guitar.

If you don't mind buying B-stock, then you'll want to head over to the Gibson Demo Shop on Reverb, which has some mind-blowing reductions of up to $800 off. These guitars all have minor cosmetic blemishes but are in full working order, making it a great way to save big on a premium guitar.

Over at Guitar Center, there's no specific guitar sale at the moment, but they are running a Live Sound promo with up to 40% off. You can pick up some nice discounts on wireless guitar systems, headphones, DI boxes, and plenty of other guitar-related bits of gear.

There's a similar sale happening at Sweetwater too, with their Live Sound Month continuing to offer up to 40% off. It's the place to go if you're looking for a new mixer for your rehearsal space, or a full-blown PA to take to shows with your band.

That's it for major sales this week, but as usual we've picked out some of our favorite individual deals below for you. Catch you next week for some more guitar gear bargain hunting!

Editor's picks

Yamaha Revstar Standard RSS02T: was $849.99 now $729.99 at Sweetwater Sound With a resonant body and super playable neck profile, the Yamaha Revstar Standard RSS02T is a brilliant guitar for those who want to look past the more typical Strat or LP offerings. This trapeze-bridge equipped model has got a nice $120 reduction over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it even better value for money than it already was. With a graphite-reinforced neck that's glued in and Alnico 5 humbuckers this is a brilliant deal. Read more: Yamaha Revstar Standard RSS02T review

Xvive U2 Wireless System: was $154.90 now $108.43 at Guitar Center If you're looking for your first guitar wireless system we highly recommend the Xvive U2. It delivers high quality tones wirelessly and sans any interference or noise, with its 'bug' style transmitter and receiver being nice and lightweight. With a $46 discount at Guitar Center it's a great way to free yourself from cables for less.

Truefire Annual Plan: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire If you, or someone you know, is looking to hone their guitar skills then the Truefire platform is one of our favorite online guitar lessons platforms. It has a huge amount of content available, with structured learning paths for newer players and plenty for intermediate and more advanced guitarists to get stuck into. The current deal sees a massive $150 discount on an annual plan, giving you a year's worth of expert guitar tuition for less than $10 a month. Read more: Truefire review

Fender Locking Strat/Tele Tuning Machines: was $99 now $65.49 at Fender Shop One of the most powerful and easy-to-install upgrades you can make to your Strat or Tele, these Fender locking tuning machines will help your guitar hold its tune better, and work particularly well with something tremolo equipped to maintain stability. They've got a $34 reduction over on the official Fender shop at the moment, well worth the money for the performance benefit they'll give your guitar.

Universal Audio UAFX Knuckles 92: was $399 now $349 at Musician's Friend If you want glorious Mesa Dual Rec tone but don't fancy spending huge amounts of cash or lugging a heavy guitar cabinet around with you, you'll want to check out the Universal Audio UAFX Knuckles 92. Accurately replicating one of the most iconic guitar amps of all time, it's got a cool $50 discount over at Musician's Friend in their Guitar Fest sale, making it a much more realistic option for the vast majority of guitarists out there. Read more: Universal Audio UAFX Knuckles 92 review

Gibson Custom 1958 Les Paul Junior Reissue: was $3,299 now $2,804.15 at Reverb This stunning Gibson Custom 1958 Les Paul Junior Reissue is available with a gigantic $494 discount over at the Gibson Demo Store on Reverb. Yes, it has some cosmetic damage, but you're getting a whole lot of guitar here for significantly less money than it should cost. Delivering a perfect tone for hard rock thanks to that simple yet powerful single humbucker, it also gives you excellent upper fret access via the double cutaway.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: