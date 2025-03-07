Guitar World deals of the week: get $550 off a Fender Tele, save $230 on a Gretsch semi-hollow, plus all the biggest savings from across the web

Get the lowdown on the best deals on guitar gear and biggest sales of the week

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly dose of the biggest savings from all corners of the web. We've rounded up some super reductions for you this week, whether you're after a new guitar, something for your pedalboard, or some extra accessories. Let's get to it!

Over at Musician's Friend, their Guitar Fest sale has officially begun with some gigantic discounts of up to 50% off guitars. We spotted up to $450 off Gibson, up to $500 off Fender, and up to $225 off Epiphone guitars, making it the perfect place to shop if you're after a new axe.

If you're a Fender fan then this weekend is your last chance to bag up to 20% off the big 'F' over at Guitar Center. The sale ends on March 11 so act fast if you want to save on a new guitar or amplifier.

Meanwhile at the official Fender shop you can grab yourself a massive up to 60% off Fender branded accessories. It includes a huge array of items, with patch cables, straps, and even a folding festival chair with built in guitar stand.

It's Live Sound Month on Sweetwater, which admittedly doesn't have much in the way of guitar-specific gear. But, if you're after a new PA mixer or PA speakers for your rehearsal space - or if you like to take your own on tour with you - you can bag yourself some excellent savings of up to 40% off.

That's it for sales action this week. Again, there's not a huge amount of sales ongoing at the moment but there are plenty of great deals out there if you look hard enough. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you below, and we'll catch you at the same time next week for more bargain hunting!

Editor's picks

Gretsch G2604T Streamliner Rally II
Gretsch G2604T Streamliner Rally II: was $699.99 now $469.97 at Musician's Friend

If you're looking for a new semi-hollow guitar, then we think this is a phenomenal deal. With $230 off in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale, this Gretsch G2604T is a stunning-looking guitar that gives you a Bigsby, ultra-playable neck, and two versatile humbuckers for an amazing price. With that big discount on top, it's a no-brainer for semi-hollow fans.

Read more: Gretsch G2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block review

Universal Audio UAFX Enigmatic 82 Overdrive Special
Universal Audio UAFX Enigmatic 82 Overdrive Special: was $399 now $349 at Guitar Center

Imitating one of the most sought-after and rare tube amps in the world, the Universal Audio UAFX Enigmatic 82 Overdrive Special delivers something radically different from your regular amp modeler. We found the overdrive tones to be luscious and smooth, as well as surprising us with its versatility. A $50 discount over at Guitar Center makes it well worth the money if you're tired of Fender and Marshall amp emulations.

Read more: Universal Audio UAFX Enigmatic 82 Overdrive Special review

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster
Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster: was $2,749.99 now $2,199.99 at Sweetwater Sound

A Telecaster pretty much in name only, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Tele is a proper playing machine with dual humbuckers and a Floyd Rose tremolo, so if you love vintage Teles, look away now. It's got a gigantic $550 discount over at Sweetwater, and with a compound radius fingerboard and tapered neck heel, it's a rapid playing modern thoroughbred through and through.

Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo
Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo: was $179 now $119 at Reverb

If you're looking for the holy grail of overdriven guitar tone but don't want to pay through the nose, then this is the deal for you. The Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo is designed to replicate the Klon overdrive pedal, from the circuitry down to the oversized casing and looks. This B-stock item is available from the official Warm Audio shop on Reverb with a massive $60 discount – and it comes with the same 1-year warranty as any brand new bit of gear would.

Read more: Warm Audio Centavo Professional Overdrive review

Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit
Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $99.99 now $40 at Fender Shop

Whether you're building a pedalboard from scratch or revamping an existing one, having a variety of patch cable lengths on hand is an absolute godsend, as you never know quite what you'll need until you start building. These Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kits have got a tasty $59.99 discount at the official Fender store, taking them below the half-price mark.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides, but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

  • Single item - A single product with a great discount
  • Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
  • Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
  • Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.

