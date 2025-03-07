Guitar World deals of the week: get $550 off a Fender Tele, save $230 on a Gretsch semi-hollow, plus all the biggest savings from across the web

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly dose of the biggest savings from all corners of the web. We've rounded up some super reductions for you this week, whether you're after a new guitar, something for your pedalboard, or some extra accessories. Let's get to it!

Over at Musician's Friend, their Guitar Fest sale has officially begun with some gigantic discounts of up to 50% off guitars. We spotted up to $450 off Gibson, up to $500 off Fender, and up to $225 off Epiphone guitars, making it the perfect place to shop if you're after a new axe.

If you're a Fender fan then this weekend is your last chance to bag up to 20% off the big 'F' over at Guitar Center. The sale ends on March 11 so act fast if you want to save on a new guitar or amplifier.

Meanwhile at the official Fender shop you can grab yourself a massive up to 60% off Fender branded accessories. It includes a huge array of items, with patch cables, straps, and even a folding festival chair with built in guitar stand.

It's Live Sound Month on Sweetwater, which admittedly doesn't have much in the way of guitar-specific gear. But, if you're after a new PA mixer or PA speakers for your rehearsal space - or if you like to take your own on tour with you - you can bag yourself some excellent savings of up to 40% off.

That's it for sales action this week. Again, there's not a huge amount of sales ongoing at the moment but there are plenty of great deals out there if you look hard enough. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you below, and we'll catch you at the same time next week for more bargain hunting!

Editor's picks

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster: was $2,749.99 now $2,199.99 at Sweetwater Sound A Telecaster pretty much in name only, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Tele is a proper playing machine with dual humbuckers and a Floyd Rose tremolo, so if you love vintage Teles, look away now. It's got a gigantic $550 discount over at Sweetwater, and with a compound radius fingerboard and tapered neck heel, it's a rapid playing modern thoroughbred through and through.

Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo: was $179 now $119 at Reverb If you're looking for the holy grail of overdriven guitar tone but don't want to pay through the nose, then this is the deal for you. The Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo is designed to replicate the Klon overdrive pedal, from the circuitry down to the oversized casing and looks. This B-stock item is available from the official Warm Audio shop on Reverb with a massive $60 discount – and it comes with the same 1-year warranty as any brand new bit of gear would. Read more: Warm Audio Centavo Professional Overdrive review

Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $99.99 now $40 at Fender Shop Whether you're building a pedalboard from scratch or revamping an existing one, having a variety of patch cable lengths on hand is an absolute godsend, as you never know quite what you'll need until you start building. These Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kits have got a tasty $59.99 discount at the official Fender store, taking them below the half-price mark.

Guitar sales to shop

