Guitar World deals of the week: save $230 on a Fender Tone Master amp, get more than half off a guitar pedal, plus all the week's best deals

Welcome back to another edition of deals of the week. As usual, I've been hard at work all week scouring the web for the best deals on guitar gear, and I've got to admit it's been a tough one. Pretty much everything out there is a continuation from last week's deals, with precious few new sales happening at the moment.

I know why though. It's because Amazon announced that their Prime Day guitar deals event will be happening next month, and it's going to last a full 4 days this year. Now, I've always said Amazon isn't the best place to shop unless you're after accessories, but what it does mean is that other retailers will want to compete, so you'll find loads of rival sales springing up. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it though!

For now, the best sales for guitarists are at Musician's Friend. There are two major sales happening, with the electric guitar month still going strong, offering up to 40% off guitars, amps, and pedals. If you want to save the big bucks though, you should check out their used gear sale, where you can bag up to 70% off gear for some mega savings action.

The Fender Web Exclusive Flash sale has returned for this week, delivering up to 20% off a selection of 12 Squier guitars. There are some classic Strats and Teles available, but the real draw is those less usual models, like the Paranormal Jazzmaster XII and the Paranormal Offset Telecaster.

It's getting close to the end of Guitar Center's acoustic guitar sale, so you've got until June 25th to save up to 35% off a huge selection of acoustic guitars from Taylor, Martin, and more. I've been covering this sale for a while now, and I've not seen any new product added, but if you want a fresh acoustic, it's absolutely the place to go.

You can also still get up to 20% off a Positive Grid smart amp and a range of accessories over at the official PG site. The sale has been going for a while now so I can't imagine it'll be hanging around too much longer, which could make it your last chance to pick something up there. If you haven't already looked at it, I highly recommend the Positive Grid Spark Link if you want a simple, low-cost wireless guitar system.

That's your lot for this week. Still plenty to get stuck in if this is the time you've decided to invest in some new gear, and as usual, I've picked some of my favorite items out for you below. Catch you at the same time next week for more deals action!

Editor's picks

EHX x JHS Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Sweetwater Sound Over at Sweetwater, you'll find my top deal on guitar gear, with the Electro-Harmonix x JHS Lizard Queen octave fuzz getting a massive $59.40 reduction, taking it to below half price. At just shy of $40, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a new pedal, delivering an excellent fuzz tone with an adjustable octave for additional flexibility. It looks super cool too!

Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb: was $1,529.99 now $1,299.99 at Musician's Friend The Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb has proven a massive success, giving guitarists one of the most sought-after guitar tones of all time sans the back-breaking weight. With a $230 price drop occurring this week, it's your chance to pick it up for a lot less. I spotted this deal over at Musician's Friend, but it should be available at any retailer as it's a price drop rather than a discount.

Epiphone Dove Studio: was $549.99 now $419.99 at Guitar Center If you're looking for an acoustic guitar that will turn heads wherever you go, this Epiphone Dove Studio is the one. It looks absolutely incredible with its all white finish and beautifully appointed pickguard, and with a hefty $130 discount at Guitar Center, it's super value for money too.

Death By Audio Fuzz War: was $180 now $139.99 at Reverb Buying used is a great way to save big money on your favorite gear, and this deal on the Death By Audio Fuzz War is my favorite used deal of the week. This mint condition pedal has got a $40 discount at the ProAudioStar Reverb store, giving you one of the gnarliest fuzz pedals going for a whole lot less.

Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ: was $472.99 now $378.39 at Fender If you're looking for something a little different, this Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster takes the best bits of the Tele and Fender's offset guitars and combines them into something totally unique. With the classic Tele single coil in the bridge and P90 style single coil in the neck pickup, you can get some incredible tones out of it, and with a $94.60 reduction at the official Fender shop, it's great value for money too.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: