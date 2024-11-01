Guitar World deals of the week: save big on a Squier, get money off a Strymon pedal, plus the first Black Friday sales have arrived

News
By
Contributions from
,
published

Get your weekly roundup of the best guitar gear deals from all corners of the web

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

November has officially arrived and with it, the oncoming storm of Black Friday guitar deals. Get ready for more sales action than you can shake a hockey stick headstock at, because we're going to be keeping tabs on all the major manufacturer and retailer websites for the biggest savings on the best gear.

The first of the actual Black Friday sales to launch is happening over at Positive Grid, with huge discounts of up to 50% off a range of their ultra-popular smart amps. Titled 'Black November' there's money off Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and more, but no discounts on Spark 2 yet.

Squier CV 70s Tele Thinline: $449.99, now $379.99

Squier CV 70s Tele Thinline: $449.99, now $379.99
This Squier Classic Vibe 70s Telecaster Thinline has got a nice $70 discount in the Musician's Friend Holiday Kickoff sale. It looks absolutely stunning with its contrasting color scheme and block inlays, and we're big fans of the airy tone of a Thinline Tele. Guaranteed to turn heads if you rock up to band practice with one of these.

View Deal
Boss RC-5: Was $199.99, now $169.99

Boss RC-5: Was $199.99, now $169.99
We don't often see discounts on Boss gear, probably because they're so popular, but a cheeky $30 off the brilliant Boss RC-5 is a great deal over at Guitar Center. High-quality looping with huge capacity makes it a fan-favorite looper pedal, and we love how it inspired creativity in your playing.

View Deal
Hercules GS523B: Was $79.99, now $64.34

Hercules GS523B: Was $79.99, now $64.34
Granted buying a guitar stand probably isn't as exciting as a new guitar, but storing your guitars in the right way is worth its weight in gold. Hercules are well known in the industry for their ultra-durable stands, and this 3-guitar multi-rack has got a decent $15.65, well worth the investment to keep your guitars in great condition.

View Deal
Strymon DIG: Was $299, now $249

Strymon DIG: Was $299, now $249
It's quite rare to see Strymon pedals on sale, such is their enduring popularity amongst guitarists. So we had to jump at the chance to bag the Strymon DIG with a $50 discount at Sweetwater. Packed full of gorgeous delay tones from 80s-inspired sounds to modern clean trails, it's an ultra-versatile and compact delay pedal for a lot less.

View Deal
IK Multimedia Tonex One: Was $179.99, now $143.99

IK Multimedia Tonex One: Was $179.99, now $143.99
Bagging yourself a bargain on used gear is a great way to make your money go further, and this used IK Multimedia Tonex One is available with a $36 discount from the ProAudioStar store on Reverb. One of our favorite amp modelers of the past year, its tiny footprint makes it a powerful addition to your pedalboard with a huge selection of accurate amp captures.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49