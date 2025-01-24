Guitar World deals of the week: save $100 on a top-rated Taylor acoustic, get big money off guitar pedals, plus all the week's biggest savings

Welcome back to Deals of the Week! Things are a little slower this week due to all the new gear releases from NAMM 2025but if you're after a great deal on gear, don't worry, we've got you covered.

One of the best sales with seen this week is over at Positive Grid. They've got a NAMM Super Sale running with up to 40% savings on their smart amps and accessories. It includes money off the Spark 40, Spark Mini, and Spark Go, as well as a small saving on the recently released Positive Grid Spark Edge.

Sweetwater's January Clearance continues with up to 55% off gear. There are loads of deals on open-box and brand-new gear and we expect it will finish next week. So if you've been eyeing up something, now's the time to pull the trigger. It's probably the biggest sale we've seen this year, and we spotted savings on acoustic guitars, pedals, guitar accessories, and plenty more.

Over at Musician's Friend, there's a Winter Warm-Up Sale happening, with reductions of up to 40% off a decent range of gear. A lot of it you might have seen before if you're a regular here, but there has been new gear added since we last reported on it. There are some excellent pedal deals at the moment from TC Electronic, Warm Audio, and Fender, so well worth a browse if you're after something new for your pedalboard.

That's it for sales action this week. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite individual deals below for you. Make sure to check back next week for more of the best sales action from all corners of the web.

Editor's picks

TC Electronic Ditto Looper: was $99 now $79.90 at Musician's Friend One of our all-time favorite looper pedals, the TC Electronic Ditto Looper is already phenomenal value for money at full price. With $19 off over at Musician's Friend, it's the perfect way to add a looper to the end of your signal chain for less. A looper is a powerful tool for songwriting, allowing you to play over your own chords and licks. Similarly, it's great for practicing your rhythm, as it relies on good timing to work properly.

Positive Grid Spark 40: was $299 now $249 at Positive Grid With a massive $50 reduction at the official PG site, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is great value for money for those searching for a practice amp. Despite being usurped by the Positive Grid Spark 2, for us it still remains a fantastic desktop guitar amp packed full of great practice features and most importantly, a boatload of tasty guitar tones.

Eventide Blackhole: was $249 now $211.65 at Sweetwater Sound One of the best reverb pedals around, the Eventide Blackhole is perfect for players who like their sound super spacious. It's got a not-insignificant $37.35 off over in the Sweetwater sale, and offers a variety of weird and wonderful reverb tones that are ideal for those who like to perform more experimental music.

Taylor 114ce Grand Auditorium: was $899 now $799 at Guitar Center If you're looking for an acoustic guitar for fingerpicking, we'd recommend the Taylor 114ce Grand Auditorium. It's a lovely, bright-sounding instrument that makes it great for those who don't like to use a pick. Of course, it'll still respond well to hard strumming, and with a nice $100 discount at Guitar Center, it's great value for money.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Reverb Recording your guitar at home has never been more accessible than in the modern age, and you can get some properly good sounds even with just a basic setup. It's also great practice for your timing, songwriting, phrasing, and technique, as listening back to your own playing can really help identify the weak points. This Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen is just $99.99 over at the Focusrite Reverb store, just the audio interface to get you started on your own recording journey.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: