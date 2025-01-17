Guitar World deals of the week: save $220 on a Boss Katana amp, get half-price guitar pedals, plus all the week's biggest sales
We're back for 2025 with more big savings for guitarists from all corners of the web
Welcome back to the inaugural 2025 edition of Guitar World's Deals of the Week. The year may be young, but we've already been hard at work gathering all the very best deals on guitar gear from all across the web. and we've grabbed some stonking deals on guitar pedals for you.
First up though, January is all about clearance sales, and over at Sweetwater you can bag yourself up to 55% off a huge amount of open-box and brand new gear. These are items that are essentially brand new, but have had their box opened for display purposes, the YouTube channel, or because a customer brought it back within a few days. It's a great way to get an essentially brand new item for a lot less.
Musician's Friend has a similar Warehouse Clearance sale running too, and you can save up to 50% on gear there. The majority of these items are brand new and there are some hefty discounts available in the sale.
Guitar Center is running their All Things Electric sale, with up to 40% off electric guitars, pedals, amps, and electronic drum kits if you fancy hopping on the throne for a change. We've spied some amazing TC Electronic pedal deals there, as well as big savings on Epiphone guitars.
Finally, there's an amazing Squier guitars sale happening over at the official Fender shop, where you can bag 20% off a selection of Limited Edition models. It includes lots of Paranormal Series Squiers as well as plenty of unique finishes, pickup configurations, and less-usual Fender body shapes. Well worth a browse if you want something that stands out from the crowd.
That's it for big sales this week and as you can see there's plenty to get your hands on despite it being well past Christmas now. Below we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you, with some amazing deals on guitar pedals in particular. We'll be back at the same time next week with loads more great gear savings, so until then, happy hunting!
Editor's picks
This is one of the deals that was floating around during Black Friday so we're surprised to see it show up again so soon. Available for half price at Sweetwater, getting this full stereo modulation pedal is a phenomenal deal, and we particularly love the range of sounds this pedal is capable of, from subtle to warped.
Another (nearly) half-price pedal deal available this week, the TC Electronic SCF Gold has a massive $79.10 discount, bringing it just above half price. Capable of producing a variety of sounds from chorus and flanger to rotary style pitch modulation, it's full stereo, delivering luscious modulation effects at an unbelievably low price.
Read more: TC Electronics SCF Gold review
The Boss Katana range needs no introduction, but the Katana Artist MkII Head often goes under the radar in favor of the more popular combos. It delivers similarly high-quality amp and effects tones, but comes in a much more compact format making it ideal for regularly gigging musicians. With a massive $220 discount at Musician's Friend, it's unbelievable value for money.
Read more: Boss Katana Artist MkII Head review
Perfect for beginner guitar players or those looking for a project guitar, this Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H has got a decent $40 discount at the official Fender shop, taking it to just above the $150 mark. Despite being so cheap we found it to deliver some properly good humbucker tones as stock, but it's also a solid candidate for an upgrade project.
Read more: Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H review
A brilliant way to combine delay and reverb duties into one pedal, the Keeley Caverns Delay/Reverb V2 is an incredible time-based effects pedal. Capable of subtle slapback or super spacious reverb tones, it's got a lot of versatility with three delay modes, three reverb types, and plenty of ways to customize the tone. This open-box deal is available at the ProAudioStar reverb store, giving you a great pedal for nearly half the regular price.
How we choose our deals of the week
Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.
First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.
For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.
Why you can trust our choices
We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides, but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.
We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.
Where are the best places to shop?
Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.
What sort of deals should I look for?
Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:
- Single item - A single product with a great discount
- Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
- Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
- Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
