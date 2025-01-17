Guitar World deals of the week: save $220 on a Boss Katana amp, get half-price guitar pedals, plus all the week's biggest sales

Welcome back to the inaugural 2025 edition of Guitar World's Deals of the Week. The year may be young, but we've already been hard at work gathering all the very best deals on guitar gear from all across the web. and we've grabbed some stonking deals on guitar pedals for you.

First up though, January is all about clearance sales, and over at Sweetwater you can bag yourself up to 55% off a huge amount of open-box and brand new gear. These are items that are essentially brand new, but have had their box opened for display purposes, the YouTube channel, or because a customer brought it back within a few days. It's a great way to get an essentially brand new item for a lot less.

Musician's Friend has a similar Warehouse Clearance sale running too, and you can save up to 50% on gear there. The majority of these items are brand new and there are some hefty discounts available in the sale.

Guitar Center is running their All Things Electric sale, with up to 40% off electric guitars, pedals, amps, and electronic drum kits if you fancy hopping on the throne for a change. We've spied some amazing TC Electronic pedal deals there, as well as big savings on Epiphone guitars.

Finally, there's an amazing Squier guitars sale happening over at the official Fender shop, where you can bag 20% off a selection of Limited Edition models. It includes lots of Paranormal Series Squiers as well as plenty of unique finishes, pickup configurations, and less-usual Fender body shapes. Well worth a browse if you want something that stands out from the crowd.

That's it for big sales this week and as you can see there's plenty to get your hands on despite it being well past Christmas now. Below we've picked out some of our favorite deals for you, with some amazing deals on guitar pedals in particular. We'll be back at the same time next week with loads more great gear savings, so until then, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Electro-Harmonix Stereo Pulsar Tremolo: was $103.40 now $51.70 at Sweetwater Sound This is one of the deals that was floating around during Black Friday so we're surprised to see it show up again so soon. Available for half price at Sweetwater, getting this full stereo modulation pedal is a phenomenal deal, and we particularly love the range of sounds this pedal is capable of, from subtle to warped.

Keeley Caverns Delay/Reverb V2: was $199 now $152.99 at Reverb A brilliant way to combine delay and reverb duties into one pedal, the Keeley Caverns Delay/Reverb V2 is an incredible time-based effects pedal. Capable of subtle slapback or super spacious reverb tones, it's got a lot of versatility with three delay modes, three reverb types, and plenty of ways to customize the tone. This open-box deal is available at the ProAudioStar reverb store, giving you a great pedal for nearly half the regular price.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: