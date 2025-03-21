Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Charvel, get a $99 UAFX pedal, plus all the week's best guitar gear deals

Throughout the past week, we've been hard at work sounding out the best deals on guitar gear for you. We're very much in a twilight zone when it comes to sales at the moment, so we've taken some of the pain out of bargain hunting for you and scoured the web for the biggest savings on guitars, amps, and pedals.

The best sales event at the moment for guitarists has to be massive reductions of up to 50% off in the Guitar Fest sale at Musician's Friend. With some huge discounts on nearly all of the big guitar brands out there like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, and more, it's the perfect place to swoop in and steal a deal.

Over at Guitar Center, you can still bag yourself discounts of up to 40% off live sound gear in their sale. If you're looking for a guitar-specific deal however, you can also grab up to $200 off Yamaha electric and acoustic guitars in their Yamaha Spring Sale event. It includes some selections from the Pacifica series, and the highly-rated Revstar guitars so well worth a browse if you need a new axe.

Fender still has some limited deals running at the moment, but significantly less than what was available about a month ago. You can currently get some limited discounts of up to 20% off guitars and basses, as well as up to 30% off genuine Fender parts at their official store.

At Sweetwater it's still Live Sound Month, delivering up to 40% off PA systems, microphones, and mixers. It's not guitar-specific, but if you're looking for something new for the rehearsal room, or a full-on PA system for a tribute act, there are some significant discounts available.

That's it for major sales action this week, those deals are out there but you'll need to look extra hard at the moment to find them. As usual, we've picked out some of our favorites for you below, and we'll catch you at the same time next week for more deals action!

Editor's picks

CIOKS DC7: was $259 now $227.91 at Sweetwater Sound Quietly taking the pedalboard power supply world by storm, the CIOKS DC7 is rapidly becoming the go-to for guitarists. Its ultra-compact size makes it a great fit for pretty much any pedalboard and the ability to swap voltages on each of the outputs makes it incredibly versatile. It's not got the biggest discount at Sweetwater with a $30 reduction, but for arguably one of the best power supplies around at the moment, we'd say that's a pretty good deal. Read more: CIOKS DC7 review

Charvel Pro Mod So Cal Style 1 HSH FR: was $999.99 now $599.97 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a proper workhorse shred machine, the Charvel Pro Mod So Cal Style 1 HSH FR has got a gigantic $400 discount at Guitar Center. It's packing two Seymour Duncan humbuckers with a single coil in the middle position, as well as a Floyd Rose locking tremolo for all kinds of guitar acrobatics.

Fender Player Plus Active P-Bass: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Fender Shop If you're looking for a great value bass guitar for gigging, we'd highly recommend the Fender Player Plus Active P-Bass. It's got a nice $200 reduction over at the official Fender shop, taking it well below the $1,000 mark. With Noiseless active pickups and three-band active EQ, it's a tonal powerhouse that will have you covered for pretty much every style.

Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly Plate: was $169 now $99 at Musician's Friend If you need a fresh reverb pedal then this awesome deal on the Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly Plate is well worth a look over at Musician's Friend. We love it as an always-on type reverb, and the switchable modulation is an excellent feature. With a $70 discount at the moment, it's an absolute steal. There's also plenty of other UAFX pedals with significant discounts if you're not looking for a new reverb pedal. Read more: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly Plate review

MXR Deep Phase: was $129.99 now $49.99 at Reverb If you're not afraid of buying B-stock then there are some awesome savings on MXR pedals at the official Dunlop store over on Reverb. We've picked out this MXR Deep Phase pedal which gives you that iconic 'swoosh' in a compact format and without any volume drop. With a $80 reduction, it might have been opened already or have some small visual blemishes but will still work perfectly, and is covered by the original warranty.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: