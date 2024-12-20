Is it too late to order a guitar in time for Christmas? We break down the important cut-off dates from Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Thomann, Andertons and more
Is the panic starting to settle in now that you only have a few days to secure your Christmas gifts? Are you worried your little rockstar is going to miss out on the ultimate six-string present? Well, you'll be glad to know that while the big day is dangerously close, you do still have a few days to make a purchase and have it delivered in time for the 25th.
Of course, there are many music retailers out there, and not all of them can guarantee you'll have the guitar in time. That said, many are offering a premium delivery option that means you can get your guitar fast-tracked to you for an extra cost.
Below, you'll find the order cut-off for our favorite guitar stores.
US sites
Guitar Center
Guitar Center is currently offering 2-day shipping for $10 or next-day shipping for $20. This does, however, exclude oversized or heavy items.
Sweetwater
Similarly, Sweetwater also offers premium delivery options. As of today, Friday, December 20, you can get your guitar in two days for only $9.95, or as of Monday, next-day shipping will cost you $29.95.
Musician's Friend
Not to be outdone, Musician's Friend is offering a similar delivery option. There's 2-day shipping for $10 up for grabs, but be warned, the last orders are due today. However, overnight shipping is available for $20, with the last orders being on December 23rd.
Fender
It's worth noting that if you are looking to make a purchase through the official Fender website, you've now missed the cut-off for a holiday delivery. However, we thought we would mention that Fender is offering extended Holiday returns. Items purchased from 10/15/2024 through to 12/25/24 are eligible to be returned through January 31, 2025. Please note that the item must be in its original condition and packaging for a full refund.
UK sites
Andertons
To ensure you get your guitar, amp, or accessories in time from Andertons, you need to place your order by Sunday, December 22, at 12 pm. Delivery is free for orders over £199 and just £2.99 for orders under this amount.
PMT
To guarantee your PMT package arrives in time for the big day, you'll need to ensure you place your order by 3 pm on Friday, December 20. However, there is an option to pay extra for DPD Express delivery, which will extend your delivery window to 3 pm on Monday, December 23.
Thomann
Thomann is a company that ships worldwide, and therefore, it has different cut-off dates depending on the country you are shipping to. December 14 was the last delivery date for Greece, while December 18 was the cut-off for Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, and Poland. December 19 was the cut-off for France, Denmark, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, and those in the Netherlands and Austria have until December 20 to place an order.
Guitar recommendations
Need a helping hand to find the perfect six-string-related present? Well, be sure to check out our ultimate gifts for guitar players guide. We have stocking fillers, handy tools and gig bag essentials, exciting practice aids, and even a few of the most popular guitars and amplifiers over the last year if you're feeling particularly generous. So, regardless of budget, you'll be sure to find something that will make all their Christmas wishes come true.
Thanks to its ultra-cool look, low cost, and shorter scale length, the Squier Sonic Mustang is a great choice for a budget beginner electric. It's super comfortable to play and at just below $200, exceptional value for money.
The Yamaha Pacifica 112V might not have the same appeal as bigger names like Fender and PRS, but this guitar is a seriously good playing instrument. Perfect for beginner guitar players, the HSS pickup configuration and build quality make it phenomenal value.
With this Fender, you have a leading brand producing an excellent acoustic guitar at an entry-level price. In our tests, we found that this dreadnought’s all-mahogany construction produced a full, rounded sound with playability to match.
