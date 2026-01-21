“Size shouldn’t dictate what a professional rig is capable of”: Neural DSP debuts the Quad Cortex mini – putting the full QC experience into its smallest format yet

Quad Cortex mini - No compromises. Just smaller. Available now! - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2026: Neural DSP has unveiled its most anticipated new launch since 2020, the Quad Cortex mini – a pint-sized modeler that looks to deliver the same QC playing experience in its most compact format yet.

Requests for a Quad Cortex mini – one that had the touchscreen, power and UI pulled from the larger unit – have been around ever since the flagship unit was first unveiled in 2020.

The Quad Cortex changed the game for modeling multi-effects pedals, and subsequently set in motion a gear arms race that has been contested from Fender and Line 6 to IK Multimedia, Fractal and beyond.

But in the modern age, as the demand for smaller rigs has increased, brands have been pivoting to smaller solutions for players. Neural DSP itself issued the Nano Cortex in 2024, but that was by no means a ‘Nano Quad Cortex’. It was a different proposition altogether, with no touchscreen, different processing power and its own spec sheet.

It was clear even then that Neural DSP would work to make a smaller modeler that was more faithful to the original Quad Cortex template, and now it has arrived.

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Enter the Quad Cortex mini, which promises to deliver “the full sound, processing power and Neural Capture technology” of its larger sibling.

It does it through a completely new pedal layout, which weights just 3.3lbs and measures 8.9" x 4.6" x 2.5".

In basic terms, the Quad Cortex mini is more than 50% smaller than the usual QC, looks to be the iPhone of the modeler world. The entire workflow is based around the seven inch touchscreen, which is flanked by a thin border that in turn hosts four rotary footswitches positioned on each corner.

At first glance, it seems a surprising layout to go for, especially with the footswitch layout. But while many fans may have expected a more HX Stomp- or TONEX- style approach, Neural DSP is clearly valuing portability and compactness above all else.

After all, it seems telling that the company is billing the Quad Cortex mini as an “ultra-compact, rack– and desk-friendly” unit. Yes, it is also “designed for live performance”, but it looks as though this could be more at home in studio and on-the-road recording setups.

Whatever the case, it’s remarkable that Neural DSP has managed to cram the full QC processing power into such a small unit. It supports Neural Capture V1 and V2 – meaning it can be used to clone your gear – and offers the full library of over 90 amps, 100 effects, 1000 IRs and 2000 Captures.

It’s compatible with the Cortex Cloud app for preset management and Capture browsing, and can be configured for Preset, Scene, Stomp and Hybrid playing modes, just like the Quad Cortex.

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

There’s also a Gig View, USB-C connection for using it as a 16-channel audio interface, a boatload of ¼” and XLR stereo/mono I/Os, and a headphone output for silent practice. So, yes, there’s quite a lot there for such a small bit of kit.

“Since the introduction of Quad Cortex in 2020, our goal has been to define the standard for what an all-in-one digital rig can be,” says Douglas Castro, CEO and Co-Founder of Neural DSP. “We set out to combine machine-learning-based modeling, studio-grade audio quality, and a fast, performance-focused workflow in a single unit.

“With Quad Cortex mini, we’ve carried that same philosophy forward, preserving the processing architecture and Neural Capture technology that allow us to create ultra-accurate digital replicas of amplifiers, cabinets, drive pedals, fuzzes, and compressors, now in a more compact form without compromise.”

“Quad Cortex mini represents our belief that size shouldn’t dictate what a professional rig is capable of,” adds Francisco Cresp, Neural DSP Co-Founder and CPO.

“It carries forward the same sound quality, the same processing depth, and the same creative control that define Quad Cortex, while opening up new possibilities for how and where that level of performance can be used.”

Owing to the fact this effectively offers everything a Quad Cortex does, the QC mini is priced accordingly, at $1,399/€1,299. That’s not an insignificant sum by any means and still represents a considerable investment for the average player, with the Quad Cortex itself available from the $1,799 mark and the Nano Cortex sitting below the $1k mark at $569.

So, while the QC mini may serve as a physical middle ground between the Quad and Nano, it doesn’t quite skew that way on the price scale.

Either way, the Quad Cortex mini arrives at a telling time. With Line 6 issuing its Helix Stadium XL and paving the way for an overhauled HX Stomp equivalent – and smaller units from Fender and IK Multimedia also overdue – the QC mini helps Neural DSP beat its rivals to the punch.

It remains to be seen if it can be undercut on price, though, and we’ll have to wait to see how Line 6, Fender and IK Multimedia respond. That might take some time, though.

Head over to Neural DSP to find out more.