Even when you don't have to navigate the Black Friday guitar deals, choosing the best overdrive pedal for you can be tough. There are just so many good ones now. But absolute classics? Well, that's different. That's a much more select group because some drive pedals will stand the test of time for decades when others fade from favor. And it just happens three of what we consider to be the very best are reduced right now, so they're even better value.

I'm going to start with my personal favorite because I don't think it will ever leave my pedalboard. For me, the Wampler Tumnus is the Klon-inspired pedal to own – it's a fraction of the size of most of the other best klones for a start, but like its muse, this is a pedal with a versatility and class to make it essential.

Save 15% ($22.50) Wampler Tumnus : was $149.97 now $127.47 at Sweetwater The Wampler Tumnus is a coveted Klon-style overdrive with the advantage of being much smaller than its closest competition, without compromising on its quality. Even less excuse not to get it on the pedalboard then. It's already a bargain at full price, but with this discount for the next two days at Sweetwater, it's a steal.

I've used it with a cleanish Plexi-style amp as an always-on enhancer, and other times as a medium-gain drive to stack with another overdrive pedal. And it just always fits the bill, more than earning its small footprint on the board. The gain range is also enough for it to offer even more roles on your 'board. For a US-made pedal of this quality, under $130 is a no-brainer for me.

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The Tumnus Deluxe model first released two years after is a larger unit but offers more EQ control in return, as well as a Hot switch and selectable true/buffer bypass – that's also reduced at Sweetwater with a $30 off reduction.

Wampler Tumnus Deluxe: was $199.97 now $169.97 at Sweetwater All the Tumnus strengths, with more control. A mid-frequency dial allows more granular manipulation of your drive sound, with a switchable hot mode for added gain options. Another addition is the choice of buffered or true-bypass with a side switch.

Another favorite of mine is now a modern classic – the Duke Of Tone was built on the reputation of a highly coveted drive. The Analog Man King Of Tone had a five-year waiting list last time I heard (it's probably more now) but this MXR collaboration is essentially one side of the KOT. Buy two and you have a King Of Tone without the waiting list! But even one is more than enough to become the workhorse drive on your pedalboard. And for $127.99 from Sweetwater right now, it's an absolute steal.

Save 20% ($32) MXR Duke of Tone: was $159.99 now $127.99 at Sweetwater Designed through a special collaboration between MXR and Analog Man’s Mike Piera, the Duke of Tone gives guitarists access to classic boutique tones without the hefty price and waiting list – and right now it’s only $127.99 at Sweetwater.

And last but certainly not least, we have a comparative old-timer overdrive – but the Boss BD-2 Blues Driver is certainly not showing any slip in the popularity stakes over 30 years after its launch because it still has the goods for many players. And Sweetwater even has the more recent upgraded Waza Craft model on offer, as well as the classic standard Blues Driver.

Save 9% ($10) Boss BD-2W Blues Driver: was $109.99 now $99.99 at Sweetwater The Boss BD-2W Blues Driver is another firm favorite here at Guitar World, delivering tube amp-like tone and feel in a tiny yet durable enclosure. It can do everything from clean boost to full-on saturation, is super simple to use, and reacts brilliantly to your guitar's volume control and your picking dynamics.

Save 9% ($17) Boss BD-2W Blues Driver: was $186.99 now $169.99 at Sweetwater The Boss BD-2W Blues Driver is an update of a classic pedal, over 30 years in the making. This Waza Craft model offers a switchable custom voice in addition to the standard BD-2 sound for more sustain and girth to your tone – ideal for solos.

My reviews team colleague Pete Emery swears by his Blues Driver, and as a regular gigging function band player he needs versatility as well as reliable quality on his pedalboard. He recently revisited the standard version of the pedal for a contemporary review to look at how well it stands up today, and still marvelled at how the Blues Driver “It reacts to your playing every bit as well as premium pedals over three times the price”. And I know Pete's owned some of those pedals.

"It will add an almost transparent gain to your rig that will go from a nice compressed, pushed clean feel to a rewarding drive," says Pete. "And all in a way that reflects your carefully chosen guitar and amplifier"

I tested the best overdrive pedals from $69 to $169 - YouTube Watch On

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