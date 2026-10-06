This compact overdrive is so good my bandmate stole it off me – now with 20% off in Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, it's time he bought his own!

If you have ever searched for elite overdrive pedals, you already know about the Analog Man King of Tone. You probably also know about its legendary five-year waiting list and crazy second-hand market prices.

Fortunately, you do not need to wait half a decade or blow your gear budget to get those iconic tones on your rig. The MXR Custom Shop Duke of Tone delivers that exact mojo in a compact mini pedal. While it usually retails for $159.99, Amazon currently has it on sale for $127.99, making it even cheaper to add this iconic sound to your rig.

Save 20% ($32) MXR Duke of Tone: was $159.99 now $127.99 at Amazon Designed through a direct collaboration between MXR and Analog Man’s Mike Piera, the Duke of Tone gives guitarists access to classic boutique tones without the hefty price – and right now it’s only $127.99 at Amazon.

I actually had a Duke of Tone on my pedalboard for ages. It was my core drive sound for tone-shaping and pushing amps. The only reason it is not on my board right now is that my band’s singer and rhythm guitarist tried it out during rehearsal, fell completely in love with it, and stole it for his own setup. I haven't been able to get it back since. At $127.99, this deal is the perfect excuse for him to finally buy his own!

The original King of Tone is a dual-channel pedal built on heavily modified Marshall Bluesbreaker circuitry. The Duke of Tone echoes the control layout of the single-channel Prince of Tone, squeezing that versatile sound into a tiny footprint with standard MXR build quality.

(Image credit: Future)

A simple three-way toggle switch on the front panel lets you jump between three distinct drive voicings:

Boost Mode uses op-amp clipping rather than diodes. Unity gain with the Drive knob at minimum sits around two o'clock, giving you plenty of Volume knob range for a clean boost. It adds subtle grit around the edges, preserves your core guitar tone, and stacks exceptionally well with other pedals. You can also run the pedal at 18 volts for even more headroom.

OD Mode utilizes diode clipping to deliver a natural, airy low-level drive sound that retains touch sensitivity. Distortion Mode adds harder clipping for more compression, grit, and sustain when you need to take things further.

Alongside the Volume, Drive, and Tone controls, the pedal also includes an internal treble trimmer so you can fine-tune the high-end response to suit your specific amp.

Now, can a $127 mini pedal truly compare to a hand-built classic? Well, side-by-side A/B testing reveals that any differences between the Duke of Tone and a single King of Tone channel are subtle enough to make virtually no difference when playing live or in the studio. Honestly, I found it hard to hear a massive difference between the two stomps – it’s pretty scary how close this little unit gets to its big brother.

With true bypass switching, high-grade construction, and three distinct drive voicings, the Duke of Tone is one of the most practical drive pedals you can buy. Getting that tone for $127.99 on Amazon is a total steal – just make sure your rhythm guitarist does not take yours too.

Want to know more? Well, you can read our full MXR Duke Of Tone review to see why we gave it an impressive 4.5 stars.

If you are looking for more guitar deals, keep your eyes on our dedicated Big Deal Days hub for the best offers from Amazon and beyond.