Bag $70 off my pedal of the year at Guitar Center in the massive Black Friday sale – Score the newly released Warm Audio Dirty Boy Jr. for just $99 while you can
This year, Warm Audio teamed up with a boutique legend to bring a sought-after drive to the masses, and it just got cheaper!
Boutique overdrive pedals usually come with steep price tags and painful waiting lists. Warm Audio set out to fix that problem by partnering with boutique legend Dirty Boy. The result is the Dirty Boy Jr. Overdrive, a compact unit designed to capture the magic of the famous original preamp at a fraction of its cost.
Usually priced at $169, Guitar Center has slashed the price by $70. That brings this feature-packed drive down to under $100.
When we reviewed the Dirty Boy Jr. Overdrive, it earned a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. It delivers genuine touch-responsive tone that feels like playing through a real tube amp.
With the gain set low, it gives clean setups an organic push and extra sustain. Push the gain past 12 o'clock, and you enter classic rock crunch territory. The pedal cleans up naturally when you roll back your guitar's volume knob. It responds directly to your picking dynamics, making it far more expressive than standard drive stomps.
Without its extra features, this Warm Audio and Dirty Boy collaboration would have yielded a seriously usable three-knob overdrive, but throw in the Variac control and a very good all-analog emulated out, and you have a characterful drive pedal that’s as versatile as it is fun to play.
Now, the secret weapon is the Variac control. The Variac dial simulates reduced voltage to the pedal's circuit. Set it high, and the pedal stays open and punchy. Roll it back, and you introduce a spongy, compressed amp sag. Turn it down further, and it produces a wild, lo-fi, voltage-starved fuzz texture.
In addition to running into the front of a tube amp, the Dirty Boy Jr. includes a dedicated emulated output. Powered by proprietary T.A.E. (Tube Amp Emulation) technology, this output is voiced after a closed-back 4x12 cabinet loaded with Greenbacks.
You can run straight from the pedal to a PA system or your audio interface. There are no menus to navigate, IRs to load, or software updates required. You simply plug in and get a convincing, warm cabinet sound right out of the box.
At its original price of $169, this pedal was already great value compared to original boutique units. At just $99, it is an absolute steal for any player who wants flexible drive and direct recording capability on a budget.
Shop more Black Friday deals
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- Sweetwater: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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