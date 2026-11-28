Boutique overdrive pedals usually come with steep price tags and painful waiting lists. Warm Audio set out to fix that problem by partnering with boutique legend Dirty Boy. The result is the Dirty Boy Jr. Overdrive, a compact unit designed to capture the magic of the famous original preamp at a fraction of its cost.

Usually priced at $169, Guitar Center has slashed the price by $70. That brings this feature-packed drive down to under $100.

When we reviewed the Dirty Boy Jr. Overdrive, it earned a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. It delivers genuine touch-responsive tone that feels like playing through a real tube amp.

With the gain set low, it gives clean setups an organic push and extra sustain. Push the gain past 12 o'clock, and you enter classic rock crunch territory. The pedal cleans up naturally when you roll back your guitar's volume knob. It responds directly to your picking dynamics, making it far more expressive than standard drive stomps.

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Now, the secret weapon is the Variac control. The Variac dial simulates reduced voltage to the pedal's circuit. Set it high, and the pedal stays open and punchy. Roll it back, and you introduce a spongy, compressed amp sag. Turn it down further, and it produces a wild, lo-fi, voltage-starved fuzz texture.

In addition to running into the front of a tube amp, the Dirty Boy Jr. includes a dedicated emulated output. Powered by proprietary T.A.E. (Tube Amp Emulation) technology, this output is voiced after a closed-back 4x12 cabinet loaded with Greenbacks.

You can run straight from the pedal to a PA system or your audio interface. There are no menus to navigate, IRs to load, or software updates required. You simply plug in and get a convincing, warm cabinet sound right out of the box.

At its original price of $169, this pedal was already great value compared to original boutique units. At just $99, it is an absolute steal for any player who wants flexible drive and direct recording capability on a budget.

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