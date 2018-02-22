IK Multimedia Releases New GarageBand, Logic-Friendly Plug-In

IK Multimedia has announced a new plug-in for iRig Keys I/O, which enables control surface integration for GarageBand and Logic.

Using the touch-sensitive knobs and buttons on iRig Keys I/O, this plug-in allows users to control functions such as transport control with play, record, fast-forward and rewind buttons, moving the play head forward or backward via the data knob, looping on/off by pressing the data knob and rotary knob control of the main parameters for effects and instruments in Logic Pro X and GarageBand.

The iRig Keys I/O comes with either 25 or 49 full-size keys, offering a synth-action keybed and eight multicolored LED-lit velocity sensitive pads. For a hands-on approach to controlling the most important functions of a DAW or virtual instrument, the other controls include a volume/data push knob, four touch-sensitive knobs in two banks (acting as eight total controls). There are also two fully programmable touch control strips—set by default as Pitch and Modulation controls—and a touch sensitive transport and button section.

Both models of iRig Keys I/O include a professional, high-definition 96kHz/24-bit audio interface with a high-performance Class A preamp, allowing users to record their instruments and microphones (including condenser mics requiring 48V phantom power) via its combo 1/4"/XLR input.

iRig Keys I/O is Apple-certified MFi hardware, which means it works with all iOS devices with a Lightning port, including the latest iPhone. The included Lightning cable allows for easy connection to iOS devices while the included USB cable connects to Mac and PC computers, providing a simple, single cable connection to a device for MIDI and audio.

Included in both versions of iRig Keys I/O is the SampleTank 3 sound and groove workstation, with over 43GB and 5000 sounds, T-RackS 4 Deluxe mix and mastering suite, with 9 EQ and dynamics processors and the Pro-V vintage synthesizer. iPhone and iPad users will also receive the full version of SampleTank. Additionally, the 49-key version comes with Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE orchestral workstation for Mac/PC and the mobile edition for iOS.

iRig Keys I/O is available from the IK Multimedia online store and IK authorized dealers worldwide for just $/€299.99 for the 49-key version and $/€199.99 for the 25-key version.

For more info, stop by ikmultimedia.com.