Latest Gear from Epiphone: Guitars, Basses and Amps — 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide

This month, we’re showing off the hottest gear from the all-new 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide, which collects the latest and greatest gear from a host of manufacturers.

Today, we present a host of new guitars—electric and acoustic—plus basses and guitar amps from Epiphone.

Be sure to check out the photo gallery below. Remember to click on the magnifying glass icon to take a closer look at each image.

Also be sure to watch a new video of Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi demoing and discussig his brand-new Epiphone Limited Edition Tony Iommi Signature SG below.

For more about Epiphone, visit epiphone.com.