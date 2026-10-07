Struggling to find decent guitar deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale? Head over to Musician's Friend's up to 50% off Rocktober sale instead – I've found silly prices on Epiphone, Schecter, Fender, Gibson and more
Save big this Fall with discounts on a host of guitar gear from the biggest names in the business
For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, offering up to 50% off a range of music gear from the likes of Fender, Epiphone, Martin, Schecter, Ernie Ball, and more.
With offers on everything from extreme metal guitars to shoegaze-appropriate offset guitars, there's something for everyone. So, no matter your playing style or guitar preferences, you're sure to find something to sink your teeth into here. That said, it's not just guitars going cheap; you'll also find tasty discounts on accessories, live sound equipment, and even drums – so your whole band can get in on the action!
Musician's Friend Rocktober Sale: Up to 50% off
The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale has landed, and you can bag up to 50% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, and more.
With so much on offer, we thought we'd try to make your life a little easier by picking out a few of our favorite deals.
First up, we have to shout out the incredible Schecter MV-6. This model is £300 off right now. A classically styled instrument with a characteristic high-spec Schecter twist, the MV-6 is the perfect middle-ground model for those who want to pair their love of modern sounds and contemporary playability with a more orthodox, Stratocaster-inspired vibe.
Next is the gorgeous Epiphone 1963 Firebird V Maestro, which has $320 off. Honestly, there’s nothing we don’t love about this guitar. It looks fabulous, plays really nicely right out of its huge leather-look black case, and sounds phenomenal.
You can even save $130 on the fabulously retro Gretsch 5427TG, now available for only $819.99! Decked out in a stunning Midnight Sapphire finish and packing Gretsch's FT-5E Filter'Tron pickups and Bigsby vibrato, this large hollowbody is an absolute steal.
Obviously, there are many more items on offer, so we suggest taking the time to browse through the entire sale. Looking for more savings? Head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where you'll find a selection of heavily discounted guitars, amps, and pedals.
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Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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