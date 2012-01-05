NAMM 2012: Fender Introduces Elvis Kingman Acoustic Guitar

The folks at Fender have just announced a brand new acoustic guitar fit for a king -- the Elvis Kingman, a guitar meant to evoke "the freewheeling Fender acoustic that Elvis Presley wielded with consummate cool in ’67 cinematic romp Clambake."

According to Fender: "In addition to honoring the King, the Elvis Kingman dreadnought also recreates Fender’s famous mid-’60s 'Wildwood' finish, in which living beech trees that provided the backs and sides of the unusual instruments were dyed in several elegantly striking colors before being harvested.

"Highly distinctive features include Presley’s signature on the front of the Wildwood-style headstock, solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing for full and resonant tone, laminated Wildwood-style back and sides, Ivoroid neck and body binding, stylish dual checkerboard rosette, maple neck, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with block position inlays and bone nut, Fender “Viking” rosewood bridge with cream-colored pins and compensated bone saddle, chrome hardware and gloss neck and body finish."

The suggested MSRP is set at $599.99