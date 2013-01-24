NAMM 2013: Schecter Introduces Hellwin Series Amps by Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold

Schecter Amplification has introduced its new Hellwin series of guitar amps, a collaboration between Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and Schecter.

The Hellwin USA 100 is the initial entry in the Hellwin series, a line of products that Schecter Amplification plans to bring to market with Gates over the coming years.

"As soon as we started building amps, working with Synyster on his own designs seemed like a natural step after the nearly 10-year relationship we have shared," said Schecter Executive Vice President Marc LaCorte.

"After years of trying to get all of the tone, playability and versatility I wanted in an amp, I turned to my friends at Schecter and legendary amp designer James Brown. Together we have created Hellwin, a line of amps engineered to sound and perform at the highest level whether you're on the big stage or in your garage," Gates added.

The first amp in the Hellwin series is the Hellwin USA 100, a custom-designed, all-tube model. Working in conjunction with amplifier guru James Brown, Gates set out to design an amp that not only captured his unique tone, but also would prove to be an important asset to players of all styles in their studio and live work.

About the Hellwin USA 100 Amplifier:

Made in U.S.A.

A collaboration between Synyster Gates and Schecter Amplification

Co-created with renowned amp designer James Brown, the Hellwin has rich bloodlines and is destined to be a rock classic.

100 watt / All Tube Design (MIDI Switchable)

Three Channels w/ Independent EQ and Gain Boost

Front Panel Custom Noise Gate

Innovative Active/Passive inputs

4 position 'Focus' Control

Matching 4x12 Speaker Cabinets are also available:

• Four Celestion Vintage-30 Speakers 16ohm

• Baltic Birch Solid Construction

• Mono or Stereo

• Angle and Straight design

For more information, visit schecterguitars.com.