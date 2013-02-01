NAMM 2013 Video: Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders Introduces His Signature Ibanez TAM100 Guitar

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the Ibanez booth to check out several new guitars. On Thursday afternoon at NAMM, guitarist Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders introduced the NAMM crowd to his new signature Ibanez TAM100 8-string guitar.

For everything you need to know about the TAM100, head to the guitar's own page on Ibanez's website.

