With up to 80% off at Reverb this Black Friday is it time to forget about new models in favour of second-hand?

It’s that time of the year when the Black Friday guitar deals arrive and we’re all encouraged to buy more, yet for many of us, it’s becoming tougher than ever to get hold of the gear we want and need. Wages stagnate while the cost of living skyrockets, but over at Reverb, there is a way to get the gear you want for less thanks to some massive discounts of up to 80% in their early Black Friday sales event.

Buying second-hand gear is probably not the best option for gifting something, but if you’re buying for yourself or a bandmate, who cares if it has a previous owner? Guitar gear in particular is hardy stuff, so it’s unlikely you’re going to receive an inferior product even if it has some cosmetic damage. I’ve been buying and selling gear for the last 20 years or so, and I can honestly say I’ve yet to buy something that didn’t work.

Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off

If you’re looking for a Black Friday gear bargain, then it’s definitely worth checking out the early Black Friday sale over at Reverb. Featuring a whole load of gear both pre-owned and brand new, there’s plenty of big brand guitar gear at a discount to sink your teeth into.

Although Reverb is a great place to get second-hand gear, the first deal that caught our eye is on a brand-new modeling amp . At the Line 6 Direct shop, you can bag a massive 50% discount on the Line 6 Catalyst 100, which is available for just $199.99 . That’s a full $200 off the RRP, and around $150 cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else at the moment.

Next up we spotted a phenomenal deal on a Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1. It’s got two custom Seymour Duncan humbuckers , a Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo, and a 12-16-inch compound radius fretboard with a graphite-reinforced maple neck. It’s a proper shred guitar , and has got an enormous $580 discount at the Franklin Guitar Works shop on Reverb. It is used but is available in mint condition, which means it’s been opened and played, but still looks and plays brand new.