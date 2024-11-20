With up to 80% off at Reverb this Black Friday is it time to forget about new models in favour of second-hand?

News
By
published

You don't have to buy brand new to get a great deal this Black Friday thanks to the Reverb early Black Friday sale

A Charvel electric guitar on a lime green background
(Image credit: Charvel)

It’s that time of the year when the Black Friday guitar deals arrive and we’re all encouraged to buy more, yet for many of us, it’s becoming tougher than ever to get hold of the gear we want and need. Wages stagnate while the cost of living skyrockets, but over at Reverb, there is a way to get the gear you want for less thanks to some massive discounts of up to 80% in their early Black Friday sales event.

Buying second-hand gear is probably not the best option for gifting something, but if you’re buying for yourself or a bandmate, who cares if it has a previous owner? Guitar gear in particular is hardy stuff, so it’s unlikely you’re going to receive an inferior product even if it has some cosmetic damage. I’ve been buying and selling gear for the last 20 years or so, and I can honestly say I’ve yet to buy something that didn’t work.

Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off

Reverb early Black Friday: Up to 80% off
If you’re looking for a Black Friday gear bargain, then it’s definitely worth checking out the early Black Friday sale over at Reverb. Featuring a whole load of gear both pre-owned and brand new, there’s plenty of big brand guitar gear at a discount to sink your teeth into.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.