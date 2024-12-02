“Everything the modern musician needs to record great-sounding guitars”: Grab a first-ever Cyber Monday deal on one of our top-rated guitar audio interfaces

News
By
published

One of the world’s most popular guitar audio interfaces just got its first-ever discount over at Guitar Center

A Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen audio interface
(Image credit: Focusrite)

If you’re looking to up your guitar recording game then you’ll want to check out this first-ever Cyber Monday deal on the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen. It’s not a huge reduction but with $20 off a first-ever discount on one of our top-rated guitar audio interfaces, it’s a great opportunity to significantly improve your recording workflow for less in the Cyber Monday guitar deals.

In my Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen review back at the start of ‘24 I gave it a hefty four and a half stars out of five thanks to its awesome array of recording-friendly features. I’ve reviewed a lot of audio interfaces over the past few years so I’ve got a great overview of what goes into making a great interface for recording guitars.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen
Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen: was US$199 now US$179 at Guitar Center

With a plethora of functionality, top-quality preamps, and sturdy build quality the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen is a brilliant bit of kit that will suit the beginner mixer and producer just as much as it does those with years of experience under their belt. It covers all the bases you’ll need for making music at home, and that’s why it’s our favorite audio interface right now.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.