“Everything the modern musician needs to record great-sounding guitars”: Grab a first-ever Cyber Monday deal on one of our top-rated guitar audio interfaces

If you’re looking to up your guitar recording game then you’ll want to check out this first-ever Cyber Monday deal on the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen . It’s not a huge reduction but with $20 off a first-ever discount on one of our top-rated guitar audio interfaces , it’s a great opportunity to significantly improve your recording workflow for less in the Cyber Monday guitar deals .

In my Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen review back at the start of ‘24 I gave it a hefty four and a half stars out of five thanks to its awesome array of recording-friendly features. I’ve reviewed a lot of audio interfaces over the past few years so I’ve got a great overview of what goes into making a great interface for recording guitars.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen: was US$199 now US$179 at Guitar Center With a plethora of functionality, top-quality preamps, and sturdy build quality the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen is a brilliant bit of kit that will suit the beginner mixer and producer just as much as it does those with years of experience under their belt. It covers all the bases you’ll need for making music at home, and that’s why it’s our favorite audio interface right now.

As one of the most feature-packed audio interfaces around, I particularly enjoyed using the 2i2 4th Gen’s auto-gain feature. Perfect for switching between single coil and humbucker -equipped guitars you simply play a few bars of your chosen instrument and the interface automatically adjusts your gain level to one that’s ideal for recording.

There’s also a nifty clip-safe feature that prevents you from running a signal that’s too hot. Granted it’s unlikely this would happen with your guitar, but if you’re recording more dynamic instruments like drums or vocals, it could be just the thing that saves the entire mix should something go awry in the recording process.

I also really love the Focusrite Control App that comes bundled with the interface. It means you can use your interface without having to touch the physical controls, letting you adjust levels, use the loopback functionality, or engage some of the many features on the front panel. You can even use an app on your phone to control the interface remotely, perfect if you need to get up and move around while recording.

