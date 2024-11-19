Sweetwater and Guitar Center have launched their Black Friday sales earlier than ever this year – with up to 80% in savings, here’s the deals you should care about
Take advantage of the earlier launch date and you could get your new gear in-hand before Black Friday even arrives
We’ve been covering Black Friday guitar deals for many years now and we’ve noticed that official BF sales have been launching earlier and earlier. This year is the earliest in living memory with both Sweetwater and Guitar Center dropping their Black Friday blowouts 2 weeks ahead of the main event and taking us by complete surprise!
So, what's on offer? Sweetwater is currently offering up to 80% off a range of guitar gear, whilst Guitar Center has a more conservative 50% discount up for grabs - both sales include a range of major brands.
Will we see any more deals added to the mix as we get closer to Black Friday itself? It’s highly possible – and according o Sweetwater there will be more "deals added daily" to the sale – but with so many best-of-the-year offers to choose from right now, there's no reason to wait.
Sweetwater Black Friday sale: Up to 80% off
There are hundreds of offers to delve into in Sweetwater's biggest sale of the year. There's a promise of more deals being added daily, but right now you can save big on gear from Gibson, Fender, Boss, PRS, D'Angelico and loads more.
Sweetwater deal highlights
- Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s:
was $2,599, US$1,999
- Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1:
was $1,099.99,now $799.99
- Guild F-55E:
was $4,499, now $3,499
- Sterling by Music Man Cutlass:
was $349.99,now $199.99
- JHS Morning Glory:
was $199, now $149.25
- Walrus Audio Mako Series R1:
was $349.99,now $174.99
- Pigtronix Constellator:
was $179,now $99
- Victory Amps The Deputy:
was $1,649,now $1,429
Guitar Center Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off
Another big music retailer out of the gates super early for this year's Black Friday discounting, Guitar Center has always been a reliable place to pick up a Black Friday bargain – whether that's stocking fillers for the shredder in your life, or a guitar-shaped treat for yourself. The sale runs through December 4th.
Guitar Center deal highlights
- Fender Player Plus Strat:
was $1,029.99,now $929.99
- Boss RC-5:
was $199.99,now $169.99
- Fender Deluxe Locking Machine Heads:
was $99.99, now $64.99
- Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat:
was $429.99, now $329.99
- MXR M66S Classic Overdrive:
was $69.99,now $46.99
- PRS SE Standard 24-08:
was $549, now $466.65
- Elixir Optiweb Strings:
was $15.99,now $12.79
- Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp:
was $149.99,now $109.99
- Pigtronix Gloamer:
was $279, now $199
