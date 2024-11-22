Our highest-rated online guitar lessons service just launched its best subscription bundle of the year – and it includes a massive $800 in savings

As the holiday season draws near, many will be gearing up to pick up the guitar for the very first time, or are planning to make 2025 the year they dramatically improve their playing. Whatever your motivation, in our opinion starting with the right lessons is key. This time of year is ideal for saving money on lessons as many online platforms offer big discounts. Guitar Tricks has you covered in this department, with a huge bundle offer on its full-access annual membership – get a year’s worth of lessons, plus $800 worth of add-ons, including the Ultimate Beginner Bundle, for only $99 . That works out at only $8.25 per month.

Guitar Tricks is our pick for the best online guitar lessons overall, and for good reason – After extensive testing (read our full Guitar Tricks review), we found it to be the top choice for its structured learning pathways, comprehensive song tutorials, and a diverse range of courses that cater to everyone from complete beginners to intermediate players. Of course, this Black Friday guitar deal is suitable for beginners with the Ultimate Beginner Bundle thrown in, but it also includes so many other handy tools and resources that more experienced players can benefit from.

So, what exactly is included in the package? For just $99 you’ll get 12 months of full access to Guitar Tricks’ extensive catalog – a deal that usually costs $359. You’ll also gain access to their coveted Core Learning System, guiding you step-by-step from identifying the notes on the strings to playing songs, chords, and riffs. It’s straightforward, easy to progress through, and, most importantly – fun! With over 11,000 tuition videos to explore, including artist deep-dives, you are unlikely to run out of material any time soon.

On top of that, this deal includes hundreds of dollars worth of free add-ons, including the Ultimate Beginner Bundle. You’ll also receive a Custom Lesson Plan from a qualified instructor, tailored to your interests – a service that typically costs $99. This personalized guidance will keep you on track and help you avoid common pitfalls. Speaking from experience, after teaching myself guitar years ago, I found that structured lessons significantly improved my progress compared to going it alone. It’s definitely worth a try.

Additionally, you’ll gain access to the Premium Bootcamp, packed with long-form videos focused on specific skills like bluesy soloing and acoustic fingerpicking. Normally priced at $79, these lessons break down complex techniques into easy-to-digest steps.

But the bonuses don’t stop there – this bundle also includes incredibly useful e-books covering everything from practice schedules and chord charts to guitar soloing guides, tablature, and tips on maintenance and setup. Normally priced at $29 each, these three e-books are yours for free as part of this Black Friday deal.

For more advanced players, the bundle includes access to the new 100 Licks Series. Guitar Tricks’ expert instructors have drawn on their years of experience to teach you a variety of riffs to enhance your repertoire – and it’s normally priced at $79 outside of the sale. But the crème de la crème? The bonus gifts, worth $196, include rock and blues backing tracks, a songwriting toolkit, and a chord theory toolkit. Sheesh, that’s a lot of free stuff!

Other ways to save on lessons

Guitar Tricks: Enjoy your first month of Guitar Tricks for a single buck at this link and start improving your playing for less than you'd pay for a cup of coffee. You'll get a free gift as part of the deal, too.

Fender Play: Fender is currently offering a huge 50% off an annual plan to all Guitar World readers, dropping the price from $149.99 to just $74.99 for the whole year – that's just over $4 per month for excellent beginner lessons. Add the code guitarworld50 at checkout to apply your discount.

Guitareo: Guitareo is currently offering a 30-day free trial to all Guitar World readers. This is the longest free trial available from any of our featured platforms.