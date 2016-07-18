Djent for Dummies: A How-To Guide

We’ve all been asked the question, “But does it djent?”

At this point, most people will respond, often violently, “Dude, it’s not funny anymore.” This reaction is warranted, as many people who ask if something “djents” are either the type of person who doesn’t know when a joke is dead, or the type of person who really doesn’t know how to djent.

I present to you a drop-dead-simple blueprint to djent, a “Djent for Dummies” how-to guide, if you will. Follow these six simple steps, and never again will you wonder if a song, person or inanimate object can djent. Furthermore, you can now simply provide a link to this guide to anyone who asks in the future.

Step 1: Tune to drop C or below

The easiest way to achieve the heavy sound of djent is to down tune. Just beware the flapping strings due to the lowered action on your axe.

Step 2: Dial in heavy acoustic drum kit samples

Djent is all about a dense, hard-hitting rhythm section. Whether the drummer plays a part or not, the various drum kit pieces will need to be thickened up and mapped to an extremely meticulous grid, which leads us to…

Step 3: Quantize the beat

No matter how tight a human drummer is, they aren’t tight enough for djent. Forget feel; we’re going for robotic perfection.

Step 4: Play four types of guitar notes

In general, djent requires only a few different articulations when it comes to guitar playing. A short and long open note, a muted ghost note and a quick bent note should do.

Step 5: Copy, paste, repeat

This is where the composition happens. Copy and paste the various guitar notes to sync up with the quantized bass and snare hits. Be creative in your arrangement for maximum djenting effectiveness.

Step 6: Pretend to play it

Sure, you didn’t actually perform your djent masterpiece live, but that doesn’t mean the common folks need to know.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.