Four Easy Guitar Solos for Beginners

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

If you’re a rhythm guitarist and want to pick up some soloing chops, here’s a video to help you start navigating the waters of lead guitar work.

Guitar instructor Robert Baker has selected four easy solos that every beginning guitarist should learn, and he presents them all with tab, which you can get right here.

The guitar solos are from Led Zeppelin’s “Living Loving Maid” (yes that’s right, Jimmy Page himself is represented), Bryan Adams “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and 3 Doors Down’s “Kryptonite.”

In the course of learning these solos, you’ll also pick up some essential guitar techniques, making this lesson even more useful to your development as a player.

“What’s behind each of these solos, the techniques involved, is so crucial,” Robert says. “I think if you instill this stuff early on, you’ll be so, so happy later on down the road when you learn more difficult solos.”

Take a look, and visit Robert’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.