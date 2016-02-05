16-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Plays Iron Maiden's "The Trooper"

Sixteen-year-old French guitarist Tina S. is back with a new video (her first of 2016), which she posted to YouTube today, February 5.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Steve Vai to Eddie Van Halen to Gary Moore—tackles Iron Maiden's classic 1983 classic, "The Trooper."

Written by Iron Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris, the song is based on the Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava (1854), which took place during the Crimean War. It also was inspired by Lord Tennyson's poem of the same name. Thank you, Wikipedia!

"I've been listening to Iron Maiden since childhood, and my favorite is 'The Trooper'," Tina told GuitarWorld.com. "Also, lots of people ask me to play this one!"

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

