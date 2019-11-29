20% off ALL Walrus Audio pedals in this jaw-dropping Black Friday deal at Sweetwater

Black Friday 2019 is upon us, and the internet is flooding with some of the craziest guitar deals we’ve ever seen. If you’ve been thinking about adding to your beloved pedalboard , now is the time to make that purchase.

Sweetwater are offering 20% off ALL Walrus Audio pedals. From delays to reverbs , choruses to drives , no effect is left unaccounted for. We’ve all got that one effect we feel our board is missing. Well, the time has come for you to feel complete.

Walrus Audio are the proud makers of some of the world’s greatest sounding and best looking guitar pedals.

Standout stompboxes in the range include the silky smooth SLÖ Multi Texture Reverb, the multi-modal Kangra Filter Fuzz, and the Janus, Fuzz/Tremolo - which features foot-controlled joysticks, promising hours of fun.

There’s certain to be something for everyone in this incredible deal. For more information, head over to Sweetwater .

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

