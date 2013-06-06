2013 Guitar Workshop Plus Program to Feature Andy McKee, Mike Stern, Tosin Abasi and More

The 2013 Guitar Workshop Plus program has announced another incredible artist line-up for this year. This top-ranked summer music program continues to provide the ultimate experience in music education and has scholarships available.

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced three sessions at two locations for its 2013 summer schedule. Confirmed session dates are as follows:

Toronto (Session 1):July 14-19, 2013.

Toronto (Session 2):July 21-26, 2013.

Vancouver Session: August 11-16, 2013.

2013 guest artists include: one of the hottest acoustic players in the world, Andy McKee, jazz/rock/fusion legend Mike Stern (solo, Miles Davis), the biggest rock/fusion sensation in recent years Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders), bass legends Rhonda Smith (Prince, Jeff Beck, solo) and Stuart Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, solo), rock and blues great Gary Hoey, shred king Dave Martone, the rock professor himself Jon Finn, drummer Larnell Lewis, guitar designer Robert Godin and more!

Special Seminars covering various technical aspects and styles ranging from blues and jazz to rock and vocals have also been added to the course options.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, Guitar Workshop Plus offers students a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. As well, this program allows for group development (entire bands will sometimes attend) and the family experience (father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and sisters, etc.).

The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses, and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians. Having enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, students leave each session with enough material to work on until the following year. The program’s administration has been organizing and directing summer music workshops across North America for fourteen years. This unique Canadian program has been sold out the last few years running. Musicians of all ages and levels have been attending from across Canada, the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Considered by many to be the premier summer music education program in Canada, the program has been offering workshops in Toronto and Vancouver for the past several years and plans for expansion are in the works.

By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn. Furthermore, in addition to an outstanding faculty roster, the list of artists who have worked and continue to work with the administration is truly astounding. Joe Satriani, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robben Ford and Billy Sheehan are just a few of the world class artists on this list.

Courses are offered for all levels (Beginner to Advanced), ages (12 through Adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic, and classical. The intensive bass, drum, keyboard, and vocal courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (songwriting, improvisation, vocal, etc.), ensemble performances, and evening concerts.

Both Toronto sessions will once again be held at Appleby College in Oakville just west of Toronto. This location has undergone extensive renovations and will be providing outstanding facilities including new classrooms, new dorm rooms, and a new dining hall. The grounds, as always, remain immaculate and picturesque overlooking the lake. The Vancouver session will once again take place at Quest University, which is located just north of Vancouver in Squamish, BC. Quest is located along the Pacific Ocean offering breathtaking views of the mountains and ocean. The facilities and accommodations are pristine and provide fantastic accommodations, modern classrooms, performance space, and exceptional dining facilities.

For more information on the Guitar Workshop Plus program, contact:

Guitar Workshop Plus

99 Queen Street South, 2nd Floor

Mississauga, ON

L5M 1K7

Tel: (905) 567-8000

Email: info@guitarworkshopplus.com

Web: guitarworkshopplus.com