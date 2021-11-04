Save $50 on a Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster in this Black Friday-rivaling deal

Every Black Friday, Stratocasters are among the most sought-after electric guitars, and we’ve already spotted a slamming deal ahead of the day itself: $50 off the Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster in Olympic White at Sweetwater.

The Classic Vibe series pays homage to Fender’s most sought-after eras of guitar production, and this ’60s-inspired Stratocaster is spec’d to impress.

Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster: was $449, now $399 at Sweetwater

Surely one of the best Stratocaster deals this Black Friday, this Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

Whatever style of music you play, there’s no faulting the classic C-shaped maple neck, which comes topped with a rosewood-esque laurel fingerboard and a bone nut for improved resonance over plastic designs.

A trio of Fender-designed alnico single coils seek to capture the unmistakable tones employed by Strat icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Mark Knopfler and David Gilmour, while that all-important vintage-style Synchronized tremolo is on hand for smooth pitch bends and dives.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

But while the spec is impressive, it’s the looks that set this particular example apart: this Olympic White finish is exclusive to Sweetwater, and comes with a mint-green pickguard that reinforces the retro visual vibe. That combo makes it one of the best-looking in the range in our book.

The guitar also comes in Lake Placid Blue, Candy Apple Red and 3-Color Sunburst colorways, but this is the only one with that all-important $50 off, bringing the price tag down from $449 to a bargainous $399.

If you’re in the market for a nicely appointed Strat that your playing won’t outgrow any time soon, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this over the Black Friday weekend, particularly if your budget tops out around the $500 mark.

