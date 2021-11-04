Trending

Save $50 on a Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster in this Black Friday-rivaling deal

Grab yourself an Olympic White-finished, Fender-approved Strat for just $399

(Image credit: Fender)

Every Black Friday, Stratocasters are among the most sought-after electric guitars, and we’ve already spotted a slamming deal ahead of the day itself: $50 off the Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster in Olympic White at Sweetwater.

The Classic Vibe series pays homage to Fender’s most sought-after eras of guitar production, and this ’60s-inspired Stratocaster is spec’d to impress.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster: was $449, now $399 at Sweetwater
Surely one of the best Stratocaster deals this Black Friday, this Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

Whatever style of music you play, there’s no faulting the classic C-shaped maple neck, which comes topped with a rosewood-esque laurel fingerboard and a bone nut for improved resonance over plastic designs.

A trio of Fender-designed alnico single coils seek to capture the unmistakable tones employed by Strat icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Mark Knopfler and David Gilmour, while that all-important vintage-style Synchronized tremolo is on hand for smooth pitch bends and dives.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Fender)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Fender)

But while the spec is impressive, it’s the looks that set this particular example apart: this Olympic White finish is exclusive to Sweetwater, and comes with a mint-green pickguard that reinforces the retro visual vibe. That combo makes it one of the best-looking in the range in our book.

The guitar also comes in Lake Placid Blue, Candy Apple Red and 3-Color Sunburst colorways, but this is the only one with that all-important $50 off, bringing the price tag down from $449 to a bargainous $399.

If you’re in the market for a nicely appointed Strat that your playing won’t outgrow any time soon, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this over the Black Friday weekend, particularly if your budget tops out around the $500 mark.

For more unmissable offers, head to our guide to this year’s best Black Friday guitar deals, and Sweetwater Black Friday deals.

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He's spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, and a decade-and-a-half performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.