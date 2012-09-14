AC/DC to Release 'Live at River Plate' as Live Album

AC/DC have just announced that last year's best-selling DVD Live at River Plate is now going to be released as the band's first new live album in two decades.

The audio portion of the show, which took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the band's Black Ice tour in December 2009, is set for release on November 20 and will be available on either two discs or three LPs.

As for a new studio album, singer Brian Johnson hinted back in June that writing sessions were imminent, however he was quick to caution that a new album was no certainty.

"It has to be right for the boys to do anything," Johnson said. "We’re sitting down and saying, ‘Can we do this? We’re not going to be a pale shadow of our former selves?’ We’ll talk about it and make sure we’ve all got it. We’re five pieces of a card – if one of us is not really there, the whole thing would just collapse, I think."

AC/DC's last studio album was 2008's Black Ice.

Live at River Plate Track Listing: