Aerosmith Premiere "What Could Have Been Love" Music Video

Aerosmith have just released their second official video from their new album, Music From Another Dimension!. Check out the clip for "What Could Have Been Love" below.

After a delay, the band will release their fifteenth studio album — and first album of original material since 2001's Just Push Play — on Tuesday, November 6.

The album marks a renewed focus on Aerosmith by frontman Steven Tyler, who announced his departure from American Idol earlier this year, saying he wanted to focus solely on the band.

“After some long ... hard ... thoughts, I’ve decided it’s time for me to let go of my mistress American Idol before she boils my rabbit,” Tyler said in an official statement. “I strayed from my first love, Aerosmith, and I’m back -- but instead of begging on my hands and knees, I got two fists in the air and I’m kicking the door open with my band."