Prime Day guitar deals 2020: These deals are still live

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is done and dusted, and what an event it was! We saw bargains on everything from guitars and amps, to effects and recording software, plus great offers on other cool music gear like headphones, speakers and laptops.

While Prime Day itself may be over, not all the deals have quite ended. We've posted all the live deals below. We've marked up the ones that are no longer available too, but not deleted them, just so you can see what you missed!

Still can't find what you want? Your next opportunity for a bargain will be when the Black Friday guitar deals start landing in November.

Prime Day guitar deals: Deal highlights

These deals are still live...

Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic: $599 $499

Positive Grid BIAS FX Elite 2 plugin: $299 $179

One of the very best all-in-one amp modeling software solutions for recording guitarists is now heavily discounted. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best-value deals to land this Prime Day.View Deal

Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple): $1,099, $899

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

Get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

Blackstar Studio 10 KT88: was $549.99 , now $399.99

Loaded with Blackstar's proprietary ISF circuitry, an FX loop, onboard reverb, toggleable overdrive and loads more, this astonishingly priced workhorse combo is perfect for any setting. Pick it up today from Sweetwater.View Deal

Save $50 on Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric

With a spruce top and nato back and sides, single cutaway for easy upper-fret access, rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, there's few better options in the sub-$200 acoustic guitar market.View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99

This is the lowest-price AirPods deal out there right now! If you don't mind plugging your case into the mains to charge, these AirPods are loaded with the same tech as the 2nd gen AirPod apart from wireless charging.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Retailer discounts

Sweetwater's Prime Time Deals sale - get savings of up to 50%

Sweetwater's always a top-notch source of great guitar deals, and this Prime Day, the company hasn't disappointed. Right now, you can save up to 50% on nearly 600 products across its entire range. So what are ya waiting for?View Deal

Save on tons of items with Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon

Guitar Center is aiming to make everyone's fall a bit brighter with its month-long Guitar-A-Thon. Take a look, and save big on hundreds of guitars, pedals and more until October 28!

Prime Day guitar deals: Electric guitars

Get a Schecter Guitar Research C-6 Elite for only $239.99

Some of the world's top metal axemen play Schecter, so it's fair to say the California company knows a thing or two about producing riff-ready electric guitars. This C-6 Elite boasts Schecter-designed Diamond Plus humbuckers, a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard and thin-C satin maple neck, and seeks to be wielded by a worthy shredder such as yourself. Apply code 'rocktober' at the checkout to get your savings.View Deal

Jackson Special Edition JS22-7 DKA-M Dinky 7-String: $169.99

A seven-string for under $200. That would be good enough, but try $170. Jackson has a reputation for being a metal instrument specialist, so if you're looking to expand your collection into seven- territory, this one's a safe bet. With a solid basswood body, one-piece maple neck and 24-fret maple fingerboard with black piranha inlays, you're getting so much value for money here it's astounding. Again, make sure you use the code 'rocktober' at the checkout.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.View Deal

Ibanez RG6003FM: was $349.99 , now $279.99

This beautifully-spec'd model is a member of Ibanez's RG series – its most popular. Featuring a gorgeous flamed maple top over a mahogany body, a Wizard III neck and jatoba fingerboard, the RG6003FM is built for both speed and versatility.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III Plus: $699 $499

Guitar Center is really spoiling us with this ridiculous deal on one of the most highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market. Not only is this single-cut beauty packing Gibson USA humbuckers, but there are coil-split, boost and phase switching options to boot. Available in Ocean Blue and Heritage Cherry Sunburst.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

For anyone who likes a little more retro in their guitar finishes, the Player Strat is also available with $100 in this sharp Surf Pearl finish.

Schecter CR-6: $699 $499 at Guitar Center

This solid mahogany electric with an oh-so-popular poplar burl top delivers huge savings, with a $199 discount. Its coil-splittable Apocalypse-II pickups and Ultra Thin C neck shape ensure superb tones and playability for players of a heavier persuasion.View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Flame Top - $2,799 $2,399

The result of a collaboration between Gibson and Guitar Center, the Trad Pro Vs team tradition with advanced features. So, while you get the good looks of a classic flame maple-topped Les Paul, there's also a weight-relieved mahogany body, asymmetric profile mahogany neck with compound-radius fingerboard, and Gibson Tradbucker pickups with coil-split, coil-tap and phase options. A seriously versatile guitar with $400 off.View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin - $1,899 $1,599

Packing the same ingenious features as the Trad Pro V above, this Les Paul features a satin-finished, weight-relieved mahogany body with maple top, as well as the same advanced switching options. And it comes in a lot cheaper, too, with a $400 discount over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Ibanez Axion RGAR61AL: $1,199 $999 at Guitar Center

One of the standouts of Ibanez's 2019 range is this Aurora Burst-finished solidbody, which packs Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups, with enough output and articulation to handle any heavier style. A Nitro Wizard five-piece Panga Panga/walnut neck delivers big sustain and Ibanez's legendary lightning-quick playability.View Deal

Save 25% with $125 off the G&L ASAT Classic Ash

Get the Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Ash electric guitar for just $374.99 down from $499.99 by clicking on the link and entering the special coupon code word rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

Gibson Custom ’57 Les Paul Std: $900 off at Guitar Center

Gibson’s Custom Shop represents the upper echelons of instruments from the storied Nashville guitar builder, and these hefty discounts mean there’s never been a better time to buy. This True Historic model features a VOS nitro-finish maple top on lightweight mahogany body and Dual CustomBucker pickups, and comes in Candy Blue or Candy Green finishes for $4,699, down from $5,599.

Gibson Custom ’57 Les Paul VOS: $900 off at Guitar Center

Like the Candy Blue model above, this Les Paul is made to True Historic specs, but comes with a Sparkle Nitro-finished maple top on mahogany body. This special-run model is truly a rarity – even rarer is a $900 discount.View Deal

Gibson Custom ’58 Les Paul Aged: $999 off at Guitar Center

Modeled after George Harrison’s iconic ‘Lucy’ Les Paul, this very special Custom Shop model features a lightly aged, nitro-finished figured maple top on solid mahogany body – oh, and a $999 discount. Two Gibson CustomBuckers, an ABR-1 tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Kluson reissue tuners complete the classic vibe. Down to $4,799, from $5,799.View Deal

Gibson Custom ’60 Les Paul Figured: $999 off at Guitar Center

Now, here’s the good stuff – a Beauty of the Burst recreation, available in three luxurious finishes: Dark Burst, Dark Cherry and Lemon Drop. All three come with a $999 discount, so you’ll end up paying $4,699 apiece, rather than $5,699. As you’d expect, the attention to detail is meticulous, from the nitro-finished maple top to the 22-fret hide-glue-fit rosewood fingerboard.View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature: now 25% off

Channel your own ghoulish noise through Hagstrom's Fantomen Ghost signature model, guaranteed to take you from the pinnacle to the pit. Use the coupon code rocktober to get 25% off, bringing the price down from $979 to $734. Available in Gloss White, Gloss Black and Tobacco Sunburst finishes.View Deal

ESP LTD MH-400: was $899 , now only $499.99

We know, you probably rubbed your eyes when you saw that price drop, too. A whopping $400 or almost 50 percent is to be saved on this superbly spec'd Superstrat. If you're a metal player, it's unlikely there'll be a better deal for you this Prime Day.View Deal

Jackson X Series Soloist SL5X FSR: now only $549.99

Save $150 on this certified metal shred machine today. Featuring a poplar body, one-piece maple neck, Seymour Duncan-designed HSH pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose bridge, everything about this axe screams heavy.View Deal

Schecter Guitar Research Demon-7: now only $299.99

When nothing else will cut it for your metal needs, look to Schecter. With Diamond Active humbuckers, a Vintage White-finished basswood body and gothic cross inlays, this guitar will ensure you stand out from the crowd both tonally and visually.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

Save $160 on this stunning Fender electric. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $599.99

This guitar was $729.99. Today you can save $130 and pick up a true bargain. An alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration are the best features of this fantastic guitar.View Deal

Ibanez RG450EXB: was $399.99 , now $249.99

With an impressive spec set at a mouth-watering price, this metal-ready shredder boasts Ibanez Quantum pickups and a Floyd Rose tremolo system. Perfect for melting faces this Prime Day. Secure yours today for only $249.99.View Deal

G&L Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy: 25% off!

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. Just $336.75 when you use the coupon code rocktober at checkout.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2627T

With a trio of Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets on a nato neck, plus a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, the G2627T packs a tantalizing mix of classy looks and a rebellious sonic attitude.View Deal

Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green: now only $199.99

Out of stock!

Get your hands on this fantastic beginner electric guitar for under $200 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. With a lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck, the Squier Affinity Stratocaster is built for hours of comfortable practicing. View Deal

D’Angelico Excel DC: $1,699 $999 at Sweetwater

Out of stock! Could this be the biggest guitar discount we'll see this Prime Day? Sweetwater has taken $700 off this elegant semi-hollow, which comes complete with Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers and a classic center-block build. Five finishes are available: Vintage Sunburst, Natural, Grey Black, Cherry and Black.

Prime Day guitar deals: Acoustic guitars

Epiphone AJ-220S Advanced Jumbo acoustic: only $269

This fantastically well-rounded acoustic guitar features a solid sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, SlimTaper neck profile and granadillo fingerboard. It's a spec set that would usually see it sell for $448, but during Amazon Prime Day, you can get it from Sam Ash for only $269.View Deal

Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic: $599 $499

This gig-ready mid-range acoustic-electric guitar is ready for the stage, with a solid spruce top and in-built Fishman preamp. This is a bargain on a genuine Martin acoustic.View Deal

Martin Special 000X1AE: $599 $499 at Guitar Center

Are you after an auditorium body shape rather than a dreadnought? No problem – this special deal has you covered! Otherwise, specs are as per the Dreadnought above.View Deal

Martin 15ME Streetmaster: $1,599 $1,499 at Guitar Center

You can save $100 on this distinctive acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable. A Fishman Matrix VT Enhance NT2 pickup and preamp is the icing on the cake.View Deal

Martin's 00042EC-Z Eric Clapton Crossroads Model: $3,000 off!

Yes, you read that right. Thanks to Guitar Center, you can get this ultra-limited edition 00042EC-Z Eric Clapton Crossroads Ziricote Auditorium acoustic for a whopping $3,000 off. Now, that brings its price down to a still intimidating $9,999, but - given the extraordinary craftsmanship, and the rarity, of this guitar - that's not too bad a value, really!

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

Get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse.View Deal

Save $50 on Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric

With a spruce top and nato back and sides, single cutaway for easy upper-fret access, rosewood fingerboard and piezo pickup system, there's few better options in the sub-$200 acoustic guitar market.View Deal

Get $50 off Fender's Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat

Out of stock! For just $449.99 at Sweetwater, you're getting an acoustic with arresting looks, a Fishman Presys III preamp system and guitar tuner , a Graph Tech Nubone saddle, gold hardware, Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design, and a whole lot more.

Prime Day guitar deals: Guitar amps

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now $269

Practice amps don't get any more powerful than this! With 40 amp models, 30 effects and a host of smart tech under the hood, you can be sure that you'll be making the most of your guitar practice time with the Spark. From jamming to backing tracks, to teaching you the chords to your favorite songs, or the 10,000-plus tone presets, you're not going to get bored quickly. The full-range sound reproduction means you can use it for bass and acoustic too! View Deal

Blackstar Studio 10 KT88: was $549.99 , now $399.99

Loaded with Blackstar's proprietary ISF circuitry, an FX loop, onboard reverb, toggleable overdrive and loads more, this astonishingly priced workhorse combo is perfect for any setting. Pick it up today from Sweetwater.View Deal

Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10 V2 10W Combo Amp: now $99!

Featuring six different channels, 12 effects and six enhanced voices to choose from, this entry-level amp from Blackstar has great bang-for-your-buck value to begin with. Now though, with its price slashed to $99 from $129, it's simply irresistible.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Effects pedals

Laney guitar effects pedals: save 20% at Musician's Friend

The legendary UK amp brand has ventured into pedals in recent years – with spectacular results. Five of its pedals are available with a 20% discount at Musician's Friend: the Black Country Customs Spiral Array Chorus, Monolith Distortion, Secret Path Reverb, Steelpark Boost and Tony Iommi Signature Boost. To get this killer deal from Musician's Friend, simply enter the coupon code rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O - $299.99 $249.99

Team the iRig Stomp I/O with your iOS device, and it becomes a handy self-contained multi-effects-style unit for practice with headphones – but also provides the practical means to use AmpliTube on stage or switch effects on the fly. And it's now available with $50 off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Peterson StroboStomp HD: $139 $111 at Musician's Friend

It's one of the best tuner pedals on the market right now, and you can save an almighty 20% on the asking price for a limited time. Peterson tuners are famed for their accuracy, and the StroboStomp HD's high-definition screen has never made it easier to tune up fast. And that's not to mention the true bypass switching and over 100 onboard 'sweetened tunings'. Enter the coupon code rocktober to save 20% at the Musician's Friend checkout.View Deal

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive pedal $59 $39 at Guitar Center

If you’re looking to add overdrive without changing your fundamental guitar or amp tone, MXR has you covered with this no-nonsense drive pedal – now at an insanely low price.View Deal

Boss ME-80 Multi-Effects Pedal: $299 $249 at Guitar Center

Positively crammed with killer-sounding Boss effects and amp models, the ME-80 is one of the best budget multi-effects pedals you can buy. And now with $50 off at Guitar Center, it could be one of the best FX deals this Prime Day.View Deal

Pigtronix Infinity Looper 2: Get 15% off!

Spend $170 at Musician's Friend and you'll get a pedal with a number of control options and a dual-loop design that allows you to switch between parts during recording or overdubbing. Enter code rocktober at checkout.View Deal

TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay pedal | $119, now $99

No matter how cramped your pedalboard, you can find room for this teeny delay pedal – and thanks to TC’s TonePrint technology, it can handle just about any delay sound you can think up, too. It's available with $20 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Save $50 on the 'Stomptrooper' edition of Line 6's HX Stomp

For just a hair under $600, you get space for 126 presets, over 300 effects and amps, the HX Stomp's trademark triple capacitive-footswitch setup and a whole lot more - all with a sleek, decidedly galactic look.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Bass guitars

Fender Special Ed. Deluxe PJ Bass Seafoam Pearl $899 $799

Looking to eke extra tones from your P-Bass? The PJ Bass is the answer, combining Precision and Jazz Bass pickups in one instrument. This very special PJ Bass goes one further, teaming a P-Bass body with a ’70s Jazz Bass neck, complete with block inlays. $100 has been slashed off the asking price for this Seafoam Pearl-finished model at Guitar Center, making it an absolute steal.View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Precision Bass Surf Green $399 $329

If you’re looking to take your first steps in bass, there is no better brand than Squier, and this Classic Vibe Precision Bass is an absolute winner, with a Fender-designed Alnico split-coil pickup, and a slim, comfortable C-shaped neck. And with $70 off over at Guitar Center, there has never been a better time to buy.View Deal

Fender Player Precision Bass, Ocean Turquoise: $725 $599

Not only can you not get this especially stunning example of a Precision Bass anywhere but Guitar Center, but it’s available with a tidy $125 knocked off the asking price. Classic P-Bass looks and playability should make this a shoo-in for your bass collection.View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass is available with a whopping $80 discount, bringing prices down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string. Even better, this active humbucker-loaded bass is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal

Sterling by Music Man S.U.B. StingRay Bass in Black: $70 off

Featuring a low-noise humbucking pickup, 2-Band EQ, a 9V powered active preamp and individual Volume Hi and Low Cut/Boost controls, this gorgeous bass both sounds and looks like a top-grade instrument - and for $229, down $70 from its usual $299, is an absolute steal right now at Guitar Center.View Deal

Sterling by Music Man StingRay HH in Stealth Black: $150 off!

Featuring two Sterling by Music Man designed pickups, a roasted maple neck and a three-band active preamp, this bass (now just $749.99, as opposed to its usual $899.99) is an absolute breeze to play, with the sort of thick, clear-as-a-bell tones you'd expect from an instrument many times more expensive.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Plugins

Positive Grid BIAS FX Elite 2 plugin: $299 $179

One of the very best all-in-one amp modeling software solutions for recording guitarists is now heavily discounted. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best-value deals to land this Prime Day.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Recording

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

Become a guitar recording pro with this compact yet fully featured guitar audio interface, which packs IK Multimedia's smart Z-Tone impedance control. It's currently available for just $199, with a $50 saving on the original price.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Accessories

Get 2 packs of these quality acoustic guitar strings for $14.99

Reinvigorate your acoustic guitar's sound with a fresh set of strings. This 12 - 53 gauge set delivers a warm, bright and balanced tone that lasts. Oh, and you get two packs with this deal, so you won't need to buy new strings again for a while – depending on how much you play, of course...View Deal

Gator GT-BASS-TP Transit Bass Guitar Gig Bag: only $79.99

Got a bass guitar that needs protecting? Look no further than the Gator GT-BASS-TP gig bag. Complete with 20mm foam padding and micro-fleece lining, your four-string won't see even the smallest scratch.View Deal

Get $60 off Gator's GT-ELECTRIC-TP Transit electric guitar bag

With a weather-resistant fabric exterior, 20mm thick foam padding covered with plush micro-fleece lining and headstock, neck and bottom/endpin protection, you know your guitar will be safe in this case.View Deal

Get this 3-pack of patch cables for just $14.99

These short instrument patch cables are perfect for use with pedalboards, and feature rugged metal connectors with secure nickel contacts, so you know you'll never have any signal interruptions.

Gator Flight Pro TSA Series ATA Electric Guitar Case: $119.99

Travel stress-free with this convenient, compact electric guitar case. With a tour-grade casing, TSA-approved locking center latch that's ideal for air travel and a host of protective features, this case'll keep your beloved instrument safe and sound.View Deal

Save $10 on a new Perri's 2" Jacquard guitar strap

Bag one of these super-comfortable, ultra-stylish guitar straps at half price as part of Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sales event. Available in four color variants, you're bound to find the right strap to fit your style.View Deal

Save $5 on D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo at Guitar Center

Assuring buzz-free, in-tune performance at any fret, D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo is a solid option for anyone looking to change key on the fly. Additionally, a lightweight aluminum construction adds negligible weight to the neck of your guitar.View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99

This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: $149 $99 at Guitar Center

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 @ Guitar Center

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Guitar Center. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Laptops

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,079 | Save $300

While this is the basic spec of the new 16-inch model, it's still more than capable and would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio rig. Right now this model is available with $300 off.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

This discounted version of the new 2020 13-inch spec features a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple appointments like a Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (8GB, 512GB): $1,899 , now $1,599

This 13-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect accompaniment to your main studio computer for when you need to go mobile. It's equipped with the latest 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of speedy SSD storage, Retina display and Apple's Touch Bar for additional control. Bag yourself a mobile music-making bargain! View Deal

Prime Day guitar deals: Headphones

AirPods Pro | $249 , now $219

This insane deal for the flagship AirPods Pros is live right now on Amazon. If you're after instant pairing, superb audio clarity and excellent noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/wireless case | $199 , now $149

Save $20 - that's $40 - on the 2nd-generation AirPods complete with a wireless charging case. Head to Amazon before these run out!View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99

This is the lowest-price AirPods deal out there right now! If you don't mind plugging your case into the mains to charge, these AirPods are loaded with the same tech as the 2nd gen AirPod apart from wireless charging.View Deal

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place at some point in July. Last year it ran from July 15 to 16 (yep, it’s not actually a single day event at all, despite the name), offering 48-hours of deals, sales and discounts.

Obviously this year has been peculiar for a number of reasons, and as a result Prime Day didn't happen in its usual July slot. But Amazon has now confirmed it will be hosting Prime Day on 13 and 14 October.

Beyond Prime Day, we're expecting Black Friday 2020 to kick off in its usual spot at the end of November, so it looks like we’ll be in for a bumper period of guitar sales and deals from now, right up to Christmas.

Do you need a Prime subscription?

If you want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day guitar deals the answer is a big fat yes. Amazon always offers free trials to those who haven't used the service before, so if you were feeling tactical you could sign up for a free trial closer to the event, grab the most enticing bargains and then cancel your subscription once the items are in your hands, but we didn’t tell you to do that...

There are plenty of perks to being an Amazon Prime Member, of course, including faster delivery options, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so it could be worth becoming a fully paid up member if you're a regular Amazon shopper.

At the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Where to find the best Prime Day guitar deals

Lockdown saw an unprecedented rise in the number of new musicians and lapsed musicians returning to an instrument, and particularly the guitar, so we have faith that Amazon will cater to this new wave of guitarists and musicians by lining up plenty of fantastic Prime Day guitar deals.

Non-Amazon deals

Will other stores be offering Prime Day guitar deals?

In 2019, in addition to Amazon, there were great guitar discounts doing the rounds from Fender Play, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy on everything from beginner acoustic guitars to reverb pedals. We’re hoping for more guitar activity from retailers including Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star in 2020. We heard whispers of some great guitar offers on the horizon, so watch this space.

Although it’s an Amazon invention, Prime Day has always created a buzz and gets people in the mood for a bargain. Because of this, we’re confident more retailers will get involved with great Prime Day guitar deals this year.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, it's likely you'll find money off Amazon's own products. So, if you've been thinking about purchasing an Amazon Echo device, like the music-friendly Echo Studio, or the compact Echo Dot, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. In 2019, Amazon was running deals on its smart speakers with bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service.

2019 Prime Day guitar deal highlights

Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Stocks are getting low!

Was this the best Amazon Prime Day deal of 2019? D'Angelico was offering massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars!View Deal

D'Addario NS Micro Clip-On Tuner. Was $17.93, now $14.64

You'll never go out of tune with this clipped to your guitar or bass. It's easy to use, displays tuning information clearly and can be mounted discretely on the rear of your headstock.View Deal

Learn to play guitar with Fender Play. Get 50% off here

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar – and it got even cheaper on Prime Day 2019 with 50% off an annual plan, bringing the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.View Deal

Line 6 Firehawk 1500 stereo guitar combo amp

Down from $999 to $799 at Musician's Friend

This six-speaker stereo amp is designed to perfectly replicate its vast array of onboard effects, which can be controlled via Bluetooth. And at $799 on Prime Day, it made for a nicely priced one-stop guitar tone shop.View Deal

Catalinbread NiCompressor: was $249, now $209 at Zzounds

The NiCompressor’s tone-shaping capabilities are what looks to set it apart from other compressor pedals: bass and treble controls are on hand for tonal fattening, as is a gain control to add grit.View Deal

D'Angelico Premier Hollow-Body electric bass. Just $559

Bassists weren't left out of Amazon's gargantuan D'Angelico sale, with this Premier Hollow-Body electric bass guitar going for just $559 – a killer deal given its lightweight body, double-humbucker pickups and drool-worthy looks.View Deal

Ernie Ball Slinky Nickel Wound (3 pack). 62% discount

You can never have too many sets of strings, and Prime Day was the time to stock up, with a whopping 62% off a three-pack of Ernie Ball Slinky strings.View Deal

MEE audio M6 PRO in-ear monitors Was $49.99. Now $36.99

From the studio to the stage, you'll be able to hear your playing with greater clarity and richer audio with the MEE Audio M6 PROs. This Prime Day deal was hugely popular.

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're Bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge, but the main reason to pick these up on Prime Day was because you'd look like you have a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.View Deal