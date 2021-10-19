Arm yourself with one of these stunning Fender Player Stratocasters for only $699

There aren’t many guitars as iconic as the Fender Stratocaster. Its sound is as instantly recognizable as its style, and its seemingly never-ending popularity speaks volumes about the build and sound quality. The Fender Strat has appeared in the hands of a huge range of guitar icons - Hank Marvin, Hendrix, David Gilmour, Jim Root - and created some of the best electric guitar tones of all time. Now’s the time for you to recreate those tones, and discover your own, with up to $160 off these Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon sale.

Guitar Center’s sale covers a pretty massive range of guitar gear, from electric guitars, acoustic guitars , guitar amps and accessories - with big discounts to be had on everything. Even if you’re not a Fender fan, there are deals on loads of killer Gibson and Epiphone gear, as well as acoustics from Martin and Yamaha.

Some top-notch Black Friday guitar deals are on the horizon too - so if these savings are anything like what we'll see in official the Guitar Center Black Friday sale, we’re all in for a treat.

Fender Player Strat Maple Fingerboard Ltd Ed: $799 , $699

The black Strat of David Gilmour is one of the most valuable (and most expensive) guitars on the planet. That iconic Strat tone is delivered by three Player series single coils - with the maple fingerboard providing that signature 'snap' to compliment.

Fender Player Strat HSS Maple Fingerboard: $829 , now $699

If you're more P!NK than Pink Floyd, then this humbucker-equipped equivalent might be a little more you. Delivering some fantastic modern and classic Strat tones, the combination of Player series single coils and the bridge humbucker really adds that extra kick of power.