Axes & Anchors Cruise Announces American Heroes Week Sale

With a little over three months until the inaugural voyage of the Axes & Anchors Music Cruise, the cruise has announced its biggest sale pricing to date during its American Heroes Week sale.

Active and retired military, police, fire and emergency medical service personnel will receive a 50 percent discount on all interior, ocean view and balcony staterooms (excludes $220 flat per person fee, for taxes, port fees and gratuities). The sale kicks off today and goes through Tuesday, November 17.

The American Heroes Week is Axes & Anchors' way of saying thank you to all of the heroes nationwide who devote themselves to bettering the lives of those around them. The offer is not combinable with any other promotion aside from the Stowaway Package, which allows third and fourth passengers in a cabin who are under 21 to cruise for free with someone 25 or older. Cabins can be reserved for a minimum payment of $250 and can be reserved at AxesAndAnchors.com or by calling 775-600-AXES (2937),

Joining the already impressive performance lineup is Sirius/XM radio personality Kayla Riley. Kayla will serve as the master of ceremonies for the five-day/four-night journey that leaves out of Miami February 20. The cruise, on board the luxurious Carnival Victory, will make stops in Key West and Nassau, Bahamas before returning to Miami February 24.

Axes & Anchors features the most diverse list of performances and clinics presented by Breaking Benjamin, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Michael Schenker, Motionless In White, Flyleaf, Thousand Foot Krutch, Alex Skolnick, Marty Friedman, Tony MacAlpine, Adelitas Way, Demon Hunter, Act Of Defiance, Randy Rhoads Remembered, Tracii Guns, Rudy Sarzo, Chris Broderick, Shawn Drover, Gilby Clarke, Mike Orlando and A Beautiful Disaster, Dario Lorina, Aranda, Black Knight’s Castle featuring Joe Stump, Johnny Monaco, “Metal Mike” Chlasciak, Pamela Moore, Falling Through April, Gabriel Ayala and Headstrum.

The cruise guarantees fans plenty of opportunities for meeting and hanging with their favorite bands on board, including free workshops on topics ranging from guitar and vocals, to concert photography, to stage clothing construction. Passengers are encouraged to bring their guitars on board for workshops and jam sessions. All reservations include four nights' lodging and taxes, all meals, all concerts, all open workshops, a professional photo opportunity with every artist, and more. A recent Pollstar story offered an in-depth look at the cruise and can be read here.

For more information, visit axesandanchors.com.