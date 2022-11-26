Get 50% off stompboxes from Behringer, TC Electronic, Vox, Keeley and more with these mouth-watering Black Friday cheap guitar pedal deals

Black Friday has well and truly arrived, and with it, so too have some of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've ever seen.

We've shown you some of the best overall Black Friday guitar pedal deals already, but, to zero in further, we've spotted some killer discounts that bring the prices of some great stompboxes from MXR, Keeley, TC Electronic, Vox and more down to under $100 (or, in one case, under $20.)

Whether you're looking for some classic wah tones, smooth, dependable compression, or screaming overdrive, you can find it within this guide.

So if you've been wanting to freshen up your pedalboard, and by extension your sound, with some new additions that won't cost an arm and a leg, you'd do well to take a look at these bargains. New sounds on the cheap await...

(opens in new tab) Select Behringer pedals: only $14 each at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

While supplies last, you can get your hands on a selection of Behringer guitar pedals – the SF300 Super Fuzz, TO800 Vintage Tube Overdrive, EQ700 Graphic Equalizer, VD400 Vintage Delay and UO300 Ultra Octaver – for just $14 apiece in this mouth-watering Black Friday deal at Sweetwater.

(opens in new tab) Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive: $179 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Green Dirt? A Sweetwater exclusive Green Sparkle finish with a special saving on this superb germanium overdrive pedal that shines for blues and classic rock tube-style breakup and dynamic saturation. It does premium lower gain well too for superlative stacking. Huge tones here and a huge $80 at Sweetwater off to sweeten the deal.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic PolyTune 3: was $99 , now $69 (opens in new tab)

Along with the Boss TU-3, the TC Electronic PolyTune 3 is considered to be the holy grail of guitar tuner pedals, and for good reason. Thanks to its ultra-precise accuracy – up to 0.1 cents – the PolyTune 3 has made its way on to thousands of pedalboards around the world, offering a range of alternate tunings with ultimate ease. As an added bonus, its BonaFide Buffer circuitry also helps to improve your guitar's tone over long cable runs. It's $30 off at Sweetwater, but only while stock lasts.

(opens in new tab) MXR M249 Super Badass Dynamic O.D.: $129 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Featuring MOSFET clipping diodes and a super-simple control set highlighted by a nifty Boost/Cut switch, this stompbox can function as a smooth clean boost or a conduit for screaming vintage gain. We've been excited about this unit since it launched just a couple of months ago, and now its price has been cut to an amazing $99 by Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: $99 , now $84.15 (opens in new tab)

One of the best TubeScreamer clones money can buy, Plumes has an amazing amount of sonic versatility, with a trio of modes that can give you Marshall crunch, a clean boost or, of course, screamin' drive. All of this, of course, comes with EarthQuaker's unique sonic footprint. Already a great value at $99, Plumes can now be had at Guitar Center for $84 – a whole lot of pedal at that price point.

(opens in new tab) J. Rockett Audio Squeegee Compressor: $119 , now $49 (opens in new tab)

J. Rockett's Squeegee compressor was designed as an antidote to overly complicated compressor pedals based on studio rack units. Featuring a mere two control knobs, the Squeegee aims to deliver top-notch, tube-like compression. Now an unbelievable $70 off at Sweetwater, this pedal delivers boutique value at a mass-market price.