Unplug in style with these top-tier Cyber Weekend acoustic guitar deals

Black Friday itself may be over, but many of the Black Friday guitar deals that came with it this year are still going strong, with some of the best of these still-active discounts slashing the price of acoustic guitars.

The price cuts truly run the gamut of the acoustic category, with $59 starter models rubbing shoulders with luxurious signature guitars that run well into the thousands of dollars.

Essentially, whether you're looking for an acoustic guitar for beginners to get yourself or a loved one started, or to upgrade your own collection with a stout US-made model, you can find a good deal on it here.

More intriguing still is that these sales aren't limited, as they sometimes are, to years-old instruments manufacturers are eager to clear out of their warehouses. These are headline-grabbing, top-selling models (in one case, one of 2022's most high-profile new signature acoustics).

If you want to unplug for a good price, then, there's no better place to look than here.

(opens in new tab) Rogue Starter Acoustic: $79 , now $59 (opens in new tab)

This Rogue Starter Acoustic is likely the cheapest acoustic you'll find this Black Friday, but features a spec sheet just tailored to any beginner. With a smaller scale, it's perfect for kids or aspiring guitarists with smaller hands, with its maple neck and select hardwood fretboard capable of producing killer unplugged tone.

(opens in new tab) Mitchell D120 Dreadnought: $149 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

The Mitchell D120 is built to fit the tightest budgets, but that doesn't mean it's not a formidable option for beginner acoustic guitarists. Sporting a spruce top, mahogany neck, jatoba fretboard, mahogany back and sides, and forward-shifted scalloped bracing, the D120 offers solid, rich tone and outstanding projection. And at under $100, what's not to love?

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Songmaker DR-100: $169 , now $129 (opens in new tab)

Epiphone is one of the most prolific guitar builders in the biz, with the trust of millions of guitarists the world over. To join the club, why not pick up the Songmaker DR-100 – finished in Sunburst – at only $129? Normally priced at $169, this stylishly appointed six-string has had a cool $40 lopped off its tag. Now's the time to pounce.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Starling: $149 , now $139 (opens in new tab)

Most beginner acoustics come with understated looks, with simple natural finishes and general no-frills aesthetics. But if you're the type to be louder about your visual tastes, there's few options better than the Epiphone Starling. Available in Starlight Blue, Wine Red, Ebony and Hot Pink Pearl, this vibrant strummer is priced at $139 for a limited time at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha F335 acoustic: $189 , now $149 (opens in new tab)

This wallet-friendly acoustic offers the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought, and is therefore a must-buy for beginner acoustic guitarists. Get yours today for only $149.

(opens in new tab) Fender Newporter Player: $449 , now $224 (opens in new tab)

This Fender Newporter Player is one of the more stylish beginner acoustics, with a cool Ice Blue Satin finish, solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, C-shape mahogany neck and walnut fingerboard. And this Black Friday, you can pick it up with over $200 slashed from its normal retail price.

(opens in new tab) Fender CC-60S Concert Pack V2: $259 , now $229 (opens in new tab)

We consider the Fender CC-60S to be one of the best guitars for kids on the market today, so throw in a gig bag, guitar strap, extra strings and some guitar picks – all for less than the guitar's usual price – and you've got yourself arguably the ultimate acoustic starter kit. It's a Fender, too, so the quality is extra premium: mahogany top, back and sides, a mahogany neck and scalloped X-bracing for top-notch natural tones.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Hummingbird: $479 , now $399 (opens in new tab)

With the full-fat version of this guitar being out of reach for the majority of guitarists, the Epiphone Hummingbird offers that iconic look and sound for less. Now with an additional $80 off, the characterful 'woody' tones and superb playability of this wonderful acoustic are available for even less.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone J-45 Aged Wine Red Gloss: $749 , now $549 (opens in new tab)

Epiphone's J-45 takes its stylistic and tonal cues from its Gibson big brother, with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides. Fishman electronics, meanwhile, bring a modern sonic element to this none-more-iconic dreadnought. Epiphone pricing makes this J-45 attainable for the working musician, and with a $200 discount on the Sweetwater-exclusive Aged Wine Red Gloss-finished model, now's the perfect time to pick one up.

(opens in new tab) Breedlove Pursuit Exotic: $749 , now $599 (opens in new tab)

This acoustic features an unusual composition, with a Myrtlewood top and body combination, and it's got $150 off over at Musician's Friend. As well as its distinctive look, we really loved the playability of the neck profile, with a narrower fretboard width making chords and riffing a breeze – great for those used to electric guitar necks.

(opens in new tab) Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster: $1,999.99 , $1,749.99 (opens in new tab)

Firmly channeling the spirit of innovation, Fender’s divisive ‘is it or isn’t it’ Acoustasonic Tele now has a huge reduction of $250 at Guitar Center. Featuring an ebony fretboard, an acoustic engine with 10 different voices, and a unique three-pickup system configuration, it may have its haters – but we love this groundbreaking guitar.

(opens in new tab) Fender Acoustasonic Strat Cocobolo: $3,299 , $2,499 (opens in new tab)

This striking six string features the same Fender- and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine – with 10 different sonic combinations delivered via a trio of pickups – that rocked the guitar universe when it was first introduced on the Acoustasonic Tele in 2019. Graced with a stunning Cocobolo finish, this still-innovative model has seen its price fall by an eye-watering $800 this Black Friday, via Guitar Center.