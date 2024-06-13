“There’s a great simulator that really does a very good job of simulating my sound”: Brian May reveals which affordable amp-in-a-box gets closest to nailing his iconic Queen tone – but it’s one you might not expect

The Red Special / Vox AC30 combo is one of music's most coveted tones, but this sub-$200 pedal has May's personal seal of approval

Brian May of British rock band Queen playing live onstage at the Hammersmith Apollo, July 12, 2012
(Image credit: Future)

Brian May’s combination of his Red Special electric guitar and Vox AC30 guitar amp has helped create one of music’s most coveted guitar tones, which is the muse of many tone-chasers the guitar world over.

Many have tried to harness May’s Queen sound through analog means, but in the age of pedal amps and digital modelers, there's no shortage of products promising to deliver that vintage guitar tone at a fraction of the price.

