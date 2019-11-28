Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard and get a FRFR-108 speaker cabinet free in this spectacular Black Friday deal at Amazon

With its touchscreen interface, quad-core DSP and raft of amp and effects models, the HeadRush Pedalboard is one of the best multi-effects pedals on the planet - and if you pick one up right now, you’ll get an FRFR-108 full-range flat-response speaker cab completely free at Amazon.
By teaming the Pedalboard with the FRFR-108, you can secure yourself a complete live and studio rig for $999 - that’s a $199 saving!
2,000 watts of power enables the FRFR-108 to output every nuance of your carefully prepared amp models, even at face-melting gig volumes, while the HeadRush’s no-nonsense functionality allows you to conjure the tones of your dreams with ease.
This is one of the best amp modeler guitar deals we’ve seen this Black Friday - you can grab it over at Amazon.
Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard, get a FRFR-108 free at Amazon
The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the hottest amp modelers on the market, and it just became even more attractive with the addition of a free full-range, flat-response speaker, allowing you to bring your meticulously crafted sounds to the stage.View Deal
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear