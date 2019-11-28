Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard and get a FRFR-108 speaker cabinet free in this spectacular Black Friday deal at Amazon

With its touchscreen interface, quad-core DSP and raft of amp and effects models, the HeadRush Pedalboard is one of the best multi-effects pedals on the planet - and if you pick one up right now, you’ll get an FRFR-108 full-range flat-response speaker cab completely free at Amazon.

By teaming the Pedalboard with the FRFR-108, you can secure yourself a complete live and studio rig for $999 - that’s a $199 saving!

2,000 watts of power enables the FRFR-108 to output every nuance of your carefully prepared amp models, even at face-melting gig volumes, while the HeadRush’s no-nonsense functionality allows you to conjure the tones of your dreams with ease.

This is one of the best amp modeler guitar deals we’ve seen this Black Friday - you can grab it over at Amazon.

Buy a HeadRush Pedalboard, get a FRFR-108 free at Amazon

The HeadRush Pedalboard is already one of the hottest amp modelers on the market, and it just became even more attractive with the addition of a free full-range, flat-response speaker, allowing you to bring your meticulously crafted sounds to the stage.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web