Charvel launches newly spec'd, freshly finished Pro-Mod DK24, San Dimas and So-Cal models

After expanding its bass guitar lineup with the all-new five-string Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V earlier this month, Charvel has given some love to its Pro-Mod line of electric guitars with new models, updated finishes and fresh body wood options.

There are four new San Dimas Style 1 models, three So-Cal Style 1s and a new DK24, so plenty to digest.

Charvel built these guitars to continue upon its “storied legacy of innovative excellence in high-performance guitar design, offering the latest technology and top-notch features that today's modern players need”.

There's tons to break down, so let's take a closer look below.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

Boasting a striking Poplar Burl top, the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl sports an alder Dinky body, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 24 frets.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Full Shred SH-10B in the bridge position and an Alnico II Pro APH-1N in the neck – controlled via Strat-style skirt volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

The guitar's spec sheet is completed by Luminlay side dots and a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge.

Price-wise, the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl is tagged at $1,299.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

The first of the four additions to the Pro-Mod San Dimas line is the Style 1 HSS HT M. In terms of build, it sports an alder body with a Platinum Pearl finish, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius 22-fret fingerboard with black dot inlays and a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.

Pickups include a trio of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB TB-4 in the bridge position and a pair of Flat Strat SSL-6 single coils in the middle and neck – controlled via single volume and tone controls and five-way selector switch.

In terms of pricing, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M retails at $999.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

Second up in the new San Dimas additions is the Style 1 HH FR M. Available in a brand-new “flip-flop” Chameleon finish, specs include an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and an oiled finish on the back for playing comfort, 12"-16" compound radius 22-fret fingerboard with black dot inlays and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

It's also equipped with a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Full Shred SH-10B in the bridge position and an Alnico II Pro APH-1N in the neck – controlled via a push/pull volume pot, no-load tone control and a three-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M is priced at $1,199.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M/E

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Charvel)

There are two new colorways for the San Dimas Style 1 HH FR: Lime Green Metallic and Miami Blue.

Features on both include an alder body, bolt-on neck construction with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius 22-fret ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system.

Electronics include two Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB TB-4 in the bridge and an SH-1N in the neck – controlled by a coil-splittable volume pot, tone knob and a three-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E in these new finishes will retail at $999.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

First up in the trio of new Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 models is this HSH-configured, Floyd Rose equipped six-string.

Described as a “slick performer with modern features and a versatile sound”, the guitar features an alder body with a striking Platinum Pink finish, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

Electronics include three Seymour Duncan pickups – a TB-6 humbucker in the bridge, a Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil in the middle and a Distortion SH-6N humbucker in the neck – controlled by volume and tone knobs and a five-way blade switch.

This guitar is priced at $1,099.99.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M now comes in a stealthy new Gamera Black colorway. This finish joins the models existing Satin Burgundy Mist, Satin Shell Pink, Snow White and Vintage White looks.

Build-wise, the guitar features an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and a 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

In terms of electronics, it packs a duo of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a TB-6 in the bridge position and a SH-6N in the neck – controlled by a coil-splittable volume knob, tone pot and a three-way blade switch.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem and a tortoiseshell pickguard. This guitar is priced at $999.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel)

And last but not least, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E – previously available in a Satin Orange Blaze finish – now comes in a sleek Satin Primer Gray.

Features include an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge.

It's also packed with a Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 humbucker in the bridge position and a Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N in the neck, controlled by singular volume and tone knobs – the former of which has push/pull functionality for coil splitting – and a three-way blade switch.

The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR E is priced at $999.

Head over to Charvel Guitars for more info on all the new models.