Charvel teams up with Evergrey’s Henrik Danhage for limited-edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1

Charvel has partnered with Henrik Danhage, guitarist for Swedish prog-metallers Evergrey, for his very own signature electric guitar, the - deep breath - Henrik Danhage Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1.

Danhage’s model features an ash body in White Relic finish, teamed with a bolt-on, graphite rod-reinforced maple neck, with 12”-16” compound-radius fretboard and rolled edges. The neck’s relic’d, too, and boasts a natty reverse headstock.

This particular Charvel is notable for featuring two brands of pickups: a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker appears in the bridge, while DiMarzio’s Area 67 single coil handles neck tones.

“Wait!” we hear you cry. “There’s no pickup selector!” While there’s just a single volume control (labelled ‘tone’, à la EVH), this doubles up as a push/push selector to switch between the bridge and neck pickups.

Finally, a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo is onboard for divebombs and top tuning stability.

The Henrik Danhage Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 is available from November for $1,599/£1,519. See Charvel Guitars for more details.