Chickenfoot Discuss New Song, "Alright Alright," on Podcast

Every other day leading up to the release of Chickenfoot's new album, Chickenfoot III, the band are rolling out a series of podcasts featuring band members talking about each song on the new album, along with clips from the songs.

You can check out the second episode, featuring the song "Alright Alright," below. In case you missed episode one, you can find it here.

As previously reported, the band will also be webcasting an exclusive concert and Q&A session on their website on Septmber 27. You can submit questions now at this location.