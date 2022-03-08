Cort introduces the updated G290 FAT II, equipped with an alder body and roasted maple neck

Cort has unveiled a revamped version of its G290 FAT electric guitar: the aptly named G290 FAT II, which has been treated to a handful of fresh-for-2022 specifications.

The highlights of the updated blueprint include the alder body – which has been favored over the flagship’s swamp ash or sassafras body – and the roasted maple neck and fingerboard, which has replaced the original’s birds eye maple alternative.

Once again, a flame maple top makes the cut, arriving in an all-new fresh Trans Burst Black colorway, as well as the Antique Violin Burst and Bright Blue Burst hues that were available on the original G290 FAT.

Image 1 of 2 Cort G290 FAT II in Trans Black Burst (Image credit: Cort) Image 2 of 2 Cort G290 FAT II in Trans Black Burst (Image credit: Cort)

Other updated specs can be found in the hardware department. Luminlay side dots and Cort’s Staggered Locking tuners have been drafted into the fold, as has a Graph Tech Black TUSQ nut. A string tree for the first and second strings, which promises increased sustain, had also been added to the headstock.

Aside from that, it’s business as usual for the G290 FAT II. The 25.5”-scale six-string retains its Cort CFA-III stainless steel bridge and 12”-15.75” compound fretboard radius, and keeps hold of the Ergo-V neck profile that promises comfortable playability.

As for electronics, the original’s Voiced Tone VTH-77 humbuckers are utilized, and are controlled via a five-way switch, which grants access to single-soil sounds in the second and fourth positions.

Master parameters for volume and tone complete the spec sheet.

The G290 FAT II is available now for $1,149. For more information, head over to Cort.

Cort is on something of a hot streak right now, after the company unveiled a souped-up version of the Hedras-designed X700 Duality, which was treated to new Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic humbuckers.